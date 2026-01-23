FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping expected to meet twice in 2026; US President set to visit China in April, host Chinese President in Washington later this year

US President Donald Trump said that he plans to travel to China in April and host Chinese President Xi Jinping in the United States later this year. Trump, while boarding on Air Force One as he was returning to the US from his two-day trip to Davos, said "We're gonna make a trip.”

Vanshika Tyagi

Jan 23, 2026

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping expected to meet twice in 2026; US President set to visit China in April, host Chinese President in Washington later this year
US President Donald Trump said that he plans to travel to China in April and host Chinese President Xi Jinping in the United States later this year. Trump, while boarding on Air Force One as he was returning to the US from his two-day trip to Davos, said "We're gonna make a trip. I'm going in April.”

He also said the two leaders would meet twice in 2026. He added that Xi would visit the United States "toward the end of the year.”

Donald Trump on relations with Xi Jinping

Donald Trump described his relationship with Xi in positive terms. "I've always had a great relationship," he said. He acknowledged that ties were strained during the COVID-19 period. "It was a very strained relationship during COVID, but now it's an excellent relationship," he said.

The president pointed to trade as evidence of improving ties. He said China is buying more US farm products. "Look at all the farm products they're buying now," Trump said. "Soybeans — they're buying a lot of soybeans."

Trump said the purchases benefit American farmers. “That makes our farmers happy, and that makes me happy," he said. He also praised Xi personally. Trump called him "an amazing guy" and spoke favorably about Xi's wife. His remarks suggested a focus on personal diplomacy.

US-China leaders to meet twice in 2026

The comments offered the clearest timeline yet for high-level US-China engagement during Trump's second term. A visit to China in April would be Trump's first trip there since returning to office. Xi's expected visit later in the year would be the first hosted by Washington during this term.

Trump linked the outreach to broader economic conditions at home. He said markets have responded well and argued that trade and investment flows are supporting growth. He cited falling fuel prices and improved sentiment. US-China relations have been marked by sharp tensions in recent years. For past successive administrations, the US has considered China as its main global threat. Disputes between the two countries have centered on trade, technology, and security. At the same time, the two sides have maintained commercial ties in agriculture and energy.

China remains a key market for US farm exports. Soybeans are among the most closely watched commodities. Large Chinese purchases are often seen as a signal of improved political ties.

(ANI Inputs)

