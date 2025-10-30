Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Busan Meet: Agreement on 'one-year' trade pact, US slashes 10% tariffs on Chinese imports due to...

US has slashed down tariffs on Chinese imports, including soybean purchases, fentanyl precursors, and rare earth exports, from 57 percent to 47 percent. Trump, while speaking to reporters, said, 'We have a deal.'

Following his meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump made big announcement that US has reached a landmark one-year trade pact with China. US has slashed down tariffs on Chinese imports, including soybean purchases, fentanyl precursors, and rare earth exports, from 57 percent to 47 percent. Trump, while speaking to reporters, said, 'We have a deal.'

While speaking on the 'one-year pact, Trump said, 'Every year we'll renegotiate the deal, but I think the deal will go on for a long time, long beyond the year. We'll negotiate at the end of the year,' he added.

Why tariff relief to China?

Donald Trump said that the 10 per cent tariff reduction on Chinese exports to the US from 57 to 47, was due to China agreeing to take strong action on fenatyl issue. He claimed that Xi agreed to work "very hard" on curbing fentanyl precursors, 'I think you're going to see some real action taken.'

On rare earth materials, he said the issue has been 'settled' with China, 'All of the rare earth has been settled, and that's for the world.' He claimed that now there is 'no roadblock' on rare earth.

When is Trump-Xi next meet?

This deal comes after Trump met Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, for the first time in more than 30 year since 2019. The meeting between two leaders of two greatest economies lasted 1 hour 40 minutes.

While Trump said, 'On a scale from zero to 10, with 10 being the best, I would say the meeting was a 12', Xi Jinping called this as 'warm' meeting, saying 'You and I, at the helm of U.S.-China relations, should stay the right course.'

Donald Trump also said that it was a 'friendly meeting' between two powerful countries, and he would be visiting China in April, He also claimed that Xi would visit him in the United States later.