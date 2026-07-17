Trump will attend FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey, White House confirms

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the announcement during a press briefing on Thursday (local time), outlining the President's schedule for the weekend.

The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump will attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain and Argentina at the New York-New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time). White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the announcement during a press briefing on Thursday (local time), outlining the President's schedule for the weekend.

According to Leavitt, Trump will first participate in a FIFA reception at Trump Tower in New York City before travelling to New Jersey for the tournament's title clash. "On Friday, the President will travel to New York City to attend a FIFA reception at Trump Tower, followed by his attendance on Sunday at the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina," she said.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has concluded with the final scheduled at New York-New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey. The Press Secretary described the tournament as the "most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history," highlighting the United States' role in hosting one of the world's biggest sporting events. "His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history. This is a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America's ability to host the world on the grandest stage," Leavitt added.

Last month, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated that Trump will attend the World Cup final, where they will watch the match and jointly present the trophy to the winning team. "We're going to be together with US President Donald Trump, enjoying the World Cup Final and handing the trophy to the winner together," Infantino said during an interview on Fox News.

The US president had already been informed that FIFA would like him to present the trophy to the tournament winners. Officials from Mexico and Canada are also expected to be invited to attend the closing ceremony.

Trump drew attention at the FIFA Club World Cup when he remained on the podium beside Chelsea captain Reece James as the London club lifted the trophy last year. Chelsea forward Cole Palmer appeared to be visibly puzzled, while Infantino initially appeared to guide Trump away before later encouraging him to stay. Under standard FIFA protocol, the World Cup trophy is typically placed on a plinth and carried by the winning team onto the stage for the presentation ceremony.

Argentina will now face Spain on Sunday, July 19 (local time), in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final after their dramatic 2-1 comeback win against England on Wednesday. Spain had already booked their spot in the final after they thrashed favourites France in a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).