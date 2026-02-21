Donald Trump weighs options to target Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei and son in possible military strikes

US President Donald Trump has reportedly reviewed military options that include targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as tensions escalate over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on a range of military strategies that reportedly include the targeted killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, according to an Axios report citing senior administration officials.

One proposal discussed within the administration envisions eliminating Iran’s top clerical leadership, including figures viewed as central to the country’s political and religious establishment. However, officials emphasised that no final call has been made. A senior adviser noted that the president has not authorised any strike and may ultimately choose not to proceed.

Strategic Ambiguity and Ongoing Deliberations

Sources indicate that the US Defence Department has presented multiple contingency plans, covering a spectrum of possible responses. While some options reportedly involve direct action against high-level targets, others focus on broader strategic measures. Officials suggest that Trump is deliberately keeping his intentions unclear, preserving flexibility amid rapidly shifting geopolitical dynamics.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly declined to discuss specific operational scenarios, stating that only the president knows what course he may pursue. The situation remains fluid, with senior national security officials continuing discussions in the White House Situation Room.

Rising Tensions Amid Nuclear Talks

The reports come as Washington and Tehran engage in indirect negotiations in Geneva aimed at easing tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme. Trump has recently warned that Iran must agree to a “meaningful” nuclear arrangement or face serious consequences. The US argues that Iran’s uranium enrichment activities and expanding stockpiles present proliferation risks, while Tehran maintains its programme is for civilian energy purposes and within its sovereign rights.

Major US Military Build-Up in the Region

Amid speculation about potential strikes, the United States has significantly increased its military presence in the Middle East. The deployment includes advanced fighter aircraft such as F-35s, F-22s, F-15s and F-16s, alongside enhanced air defence systems and surveillance platforms.

The US Navy currently has a substantial maritime presence in the region, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers. Another carrier group, led by the USS Gerald R. Ford, is also en route.

While no strike has been authorised, reports suggest American forces could be ready to act within days if directed. With military assets in position and diplomatic talks showing limited progress, the standoff between Washington and Tehran appears to be entering a decisive phase.