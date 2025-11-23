FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tejas: One crash cannot define India's future fighter

Harman Sidhu's death: Punjabi singer's last post goes viral, shows him offering..., WATCH

Donald Trump claims to end 8 wars in eight months 'directly with tariff threats'

Donald Trump warns Ukraine's Zelenskyy over peace plan, if he does not accept 'he can...', but assures, 'we will get...'

Dhurandhar: Viral video reignites Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun age-gap debate; netizens say 'SRK-Deepika also...'

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality turns 'severe' as AQI reading soars to 435

Tejas jet crash: New video shows pilot's final moments, why Wing Commander Namansh Syal could not be saved

French President Macron's BIG statement after meeting PM Modi on G20 sidelines in Johannesburg, says, 'Long live the friendship...'

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: Nora Fatehi dazzles with belly dance performance, video goes viral; trolls say 'Ajkl kam...'

Dhurandhar's violence sparks debate: Haq director Suparn Varma defends Ranveer Singh's film, says 'violence is beautiful if you do...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tejas: One crash cannot define India's future fighter

Tejas: One crash cannot define India's future fighter

Harman Sidhu's death: Punjabi singer's last post goes viral, shows him offering..., WATCH

Harman Sidhu's death: Punjabi singer's last post goes viral, shows him offering.

Donald Trump claims to end 8 wars in eight months 'directly with tariff threats'

Donald Trump claims to end 8 wars in eight months 'directly with tariff threats'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump warns Ukraine's Zelenskyy over peace plan, if he does not accept 'he can...', but assures, 'we will get...'

In a new statement, US President Donald Trump has said that the peace plan to put an end to the Russia-Ukraine war is not his “final offer” to Ukraine. Warning Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he said that if he does not approve of the peace plan terms he can “fight his little heart out.”

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 09:39 AM IST

Donald Trump warns Ukraine's Zelenskyy over peace plan, if he does not accept 'he can...', but assures, 'we will get...'
Donald Trump
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a new statement, US President Donald Trump has said that the peace plan to put an end to the Russia-Ukraine war is not his “final offer” to Ukraine after its Western supporters warned Trump that the proposal requires more revisions. While speaking to reporters in front of the White House on Saturday morning, Trump said that if Zelenskyy does not accept the deal, he can “fight his little heart out.” 

Trump gives assurance over peace plan

Trump has been making efforts for Ukraine to accept the plan by November 27. However, when he was asked whether this plan was his “final offer,” he replied, “No, we’d like to get to peace. One way or another, we’ll get it ended.” He added that if he were the president in early 2022, the war would never had begun in the first place. 

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) expressed confidence that Washington has identified a possible path to achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia, but stressed that the proposal would move forward only if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approves it, CNN reported. "We think we have a way of getting peace, he's going to have to approve it. I think they're getting reasonably close, but I don't want to predict," Trump said while speaking to the reporters at the Oval Office.

The officials stressed that some of the elements currently circulating -- including those seen as favouring Moscow's demands -- are not final and are expected to change as discussions continue. The draft, comprising 28 points, has reportedly been reviewed by US President Donald Trump and has his support, CNN reported. It represents Washington's latest attempt to revive peace efforts and end the nearly three-year-long conflict. Some provisions, particularly those calling for Ukrainian territorial concessions in areas not fully under Russian control, have previously been rejected by Kyiv.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tejas: One crash cannot define India's future fighter
Tejas: One crash cannot define India's future fighter
Harman Sidhu's death: Punjabi singer's last post goes viral, shows him offering..., WATCH
Harman Sidhu's death: Punjabi singer's last post goes viral, shows him offering.
Donald Trump claims to end 8 wars in eight months 'directly with tariff threats'
Donald Trump claims to end 8 wars in eight months 'directly with tariff threats'
Donald Trump warns Ukraine's Zelenskyy over peace plan, if he does not accept 'he can...', but assures, 'we will get...'
Donald Trump warns Ukraine's Zelenskyy over peace plan, if he does not accept 'h
Dhurandhar: Viral video reignites Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun age-gap debate; netizens say 'SRK-Deepika also...'
Dhurandhar: Viral video reignites Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun age-gap debate
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE