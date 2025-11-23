Donald Trump warns Ukraine's Zelenskyy over peace plan, if he does not accept 'he can...', but assures, 'we will get...'

In a new statement, US President Donald Trump has said that the peace plan to put an end to the Russia-Ukraine war is not his “final offer” to Ukraine. Warning Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he said that if he does not approve of the peace plan terms he can “fight his little heart out.”

In a new statement, US President Donald Trump has said that the peace plan to put an end to the Russia-Ukraine war is not his “final offer” to Ukraine after its Western supporters warned Trump that the proposal requires more revisions. While speaking to reporters in front of the White House on Saturday morning, Trump said that if Zelenskyy does not accept the deal, he can “fight his little heart out.”

Trump gives assurance over peace plan

Trump has been making efforts for Ukraine to accept the plan by November 27. However, when he was asked whether this plan was his “final offer,” he replied, “No, we’d like to get to peace. One way or another, we’ll get it ended.” He added that if he were the president in early 2022, the war would never had begun in the first place.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) expressed confidence that Washington has identified a possible path to achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia, but stressed that the proposal would move forward only if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approves it, CNN reported. "We think we have a way of getting peace, he's going to have to approve it. I think they're getting reasonably close, but I don't want to predict," Trump said while speaking to the reporters at the Oval Office.

The officials stressed that some of the elements currently circulating -- including those seen as favouring Moscow's demands -- are not final and are expected to change as discussions continue. The draft, comprising 28 points, has reportedly been reviewed by US President Donald Trump and has his support, CNN reported. It represents Washington's latest attempt to revive peace efforts and end the nearly three-year-long conflict. Some provisions, particularly those calling for Ukrainian territorial concessions in areas not fully under Russian control, have previously been rejected by Kyiv.