Donald Trump warns Ukraine President Zelenskyy to accept Russia’s terms or ‘he will…’, changes his stance over war

US President Donald Trump warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept Russia's terms of war or he will "destroy" Ukraine. The meeting between the two presidents turned out to be a “shouting match” while Trump was seen “cursing all the time”

After the meeting between US President Donald Trump Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the former warned Zelenskyy that Russian President Vladimir Putin would “destroy” Ukraine if he does not accept his terms for ending the war. In the meeting that took place in the White House, Trump appealed both Ukraine and Russia to “stop where they are”.

Trump warns Zelenskyy

The meeting between the two presidents turned out to be a “shouting match” while Trump was seen “cursing all the time” on several occasions throughout the tense meeting, sources told Financial Times. This was the fifth meeting between the two leaders since Trump regained US presidency.

An official close to the matter revealed that Trump told Zelenskyy that Putin had termed the conflict as a “special operation, not even a war,” and warned the Ukrainian leader that he was supposed to enter in a deal with him or else would be destroyed, FT noted. They also said that Trump warned Zelenskyy while showing him the reality of Ukraine losing the war and “If [Putin] wants it, he will destroy you.”

According to the European officials, Trump’s words were in contrast with his earlier stance wherein he talked about Russia’s low military powers. He made another contrasting statement from his last declaration regarding Russia’s falling economy. He told Zelenskyy that that Russia’s economy is “doing great,” while he had earlier asked Putin to make a deal as Russia’s “economy is going to collapse”.

The officials also said that Donald Trump sidelined Ukraine’s maps showing front-line positions, and expressed his frustration over time and again of being shown the same map. He remarked “this red line, I don’t even know where this is. I’ve never been there.” He also urged Zelenskyy of surrendering the entire Donbas region to Russia.

In the meeting on Friday, Zelenskyy urged US President Donald Trump to adopt a tougher stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating he was ready to attend the upcoming summit in Budapest and remained optimistic despite leaving the United States without the weapons he had requested.