FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump warns Ukraine President Zelenskyy to accept Russia’s terms or ‘he will…’, changes his stance over war

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD releases list of 143 candidates, fields Tejashwi Yadav from...

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 30: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'couples meet me and say..', Kajol says 'after DDLJ every romantic film..'

Tamil Nadu Rains: Continuous rainfall brings Chennai to a standstill, affects Diwali festivities, IMD predicts...

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar host Diwali bash for 'pyara gang', pose with Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Konkana Sen Sharma; photo goes viral

15-year-old boy killed after massive fire in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area

Thamma: Stree Shraddha Kapoor to appear with Bhediya Varun Dhawan? Ayushmann Khurrana drops major hint: 'Teen se chaar..'

Viral video shows samosa seller grabbing passenger, was forced to hand over watch due to…; WATCH

Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates, fields Kumar Kunal from THIS constituency, it is...

Donald Trump’s BIG claim on India Russia oil trade, says, ‘PM Modi…’; threatens India of ‘massive tariffs’ if…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump warns Ukraine President Zelenskyy to accept Russia’s terms or ‘he will…’, changes his stance over war

Donald Trump warns Ukraine President Zelenskyy to accept Russia’s terms or ‘he w

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD releases list of 143 candidates, fields Tejashwi Yadav from...

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD releases list of 143 candidates

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 30: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'couples meet me and say..', Kajol says 'after DDLJ every romantic film..'

DDLJ turns 30: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol celebrate milestone, say...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump warns Ukraine President Zelenskyy to accept Russia’s terms or ‘he will…’, changes his stance over war

US President Donald Trump warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept Russia's terms of war or he will "destroy" Ukraine. The meeting between the two presidents turned out to be a “shouting match” while Trump was seen “cursing all the time”

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

Donald Trump warns Ukraine President Zelenskyy to accept Russia’s terms or ‘he will…’, changes his stance over war
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After the meeting between US President Donald Trump Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the former warned Zelenskyy that Russian President Vladimir Putin would “destroy” Ukraine if he does not accept his terms for ending the war. In the meeting that took place in the White House, Trump appealed both Ukraine and Russia to “stop where they are”. 

Trump warns Zelenskyy

The meeting between the two presidents turned out to be a “shouting match” while Trump was seen “cursing all the time” on several occasions throughout the tense meeting, sources told Financial Times. This was the fifth meeting between the two leaders since Trump regained US presidency. 

An official close to the matter revealed that Trump told Zelenskyy that Putin had termed the conflict as a “special operation, not even a war,” and warned the Ukrainian leader that he was supposed to enter in a deal with him or else would be destroyed, FT noted. They also said that Trump warned Zelenskyy while showing him the reality of Ukraine losing the war and “If [Putin] wants it, he will destroy you.”

According to the European officials, Trump’s words were in contrast with his earlier stance wherein he talked about Russia’s low military powers. He made another contrasting statement from his last declaration regarding Russia’s falling economy. He told Zelenskyy that that Russia’s economy is “doing great,” while he had earlier asked Putin to make a deal as Russia’s “economy is going to collapse”.

The officials also said that Donald Trump sidelined Ukraine’s maps showing front-line positions, and expressed his frustration over time and again of being shown the same map. He remarked “this red line, I don’t even know where this is. I’ve never been there.” He also urged Zelenskyy of surrendering the entire Donbas region to Russia. 

In the meeting on Friday, Zelenskyy urged US President Donald Trump to adopt a tougher stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating he was ready to attend the upcoming summit in Budapest and remained optimistic despite leaving the United States without the weapons he had requested.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
No vadapav, 700-800 reps daily: How Rohit Sharma transformed his body and lost 11kg before Australia series
No vadapav, 700-800 reps daily: How Rohit Sharma transformed his body and lost
Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold and silver
Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold an
Heartwarming video shows school peon ringing bell for last time after 38 years of duty
Heartwarming video shows school peon ringing bell for last time after 38 years o
IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill takes accountability, refuses to defend Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after 1st ODI defeat
IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill takes accountability, refuses to defend Virat Kohli, Ro
Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'Poor' for fourth straight day ahead of Diwali, several areas breach 300-mark
Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'Poor' for fourth straight day ahead of Diwali
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE