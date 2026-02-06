Donald Trump warns Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei ahead of nuclear talks in Oman, says 'Should be very worried'

US President Donald Trump warned Iran’s supreme leader as nuclear talks are set to resume in Oman. While diplomacy moves forward, tensions remain high, with Washington increasing military pressure and Iran highlighting missile upgrades and a shift toward offensive deterrence.

US President Donald Trump has sharply escalated his rhetoric toward Iran’s leadership, warning that the country’s supreme leader should be 'deeply concerned' as Washington and Tehran move toward renewed negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. The comments were made during a recent interview with NBC News and later reported by CNN.

When asked directly about Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trump suggested that mounting US pressure, diplomatic and military, had put Tehran in a precarious position. His remarks reflect a broader strategy of coupling negotiations with heightened deterrence, even as backchannel diplomacy continues.

Diplomatic Efforts Amid Rising Tensions

Despite the confrontational tone, Iran has reportedly agreed in principle to engage in talks with the United States, a move seen as an effort to prevent further military escalation. According to CNN, the discussions are expected to take place in Oman, a venue frequently used for sensitive negotiations between the two adversaries. Iran’s ISNA news agency also confirmed Oman as the host for the upcoming talks.

The push for diplomacy follows weeks of increasingly hostile exchanges between Washington and Tehran. Trump has repeatedly warned that failure to reach a new nuclear agreement could lead to serious consequences, language that has been reinforced by the deployment of a US carrier strike group and additional military assets to the Middle East.

Iran Signals Military Readiness

As diplomatic efforts move forward, Iran has simultaneously emphasised its military preparedness. Iranian state media reported that Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi toured a missile facility operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier this week, alongside senior IRGC commanders.

During the visit, Mousavi highlighted advancements in Iran’s domestically produced ballistic missile program, stating that technical upgrades across multiple systems have significantly enhanced the country’s deterrent capabilities.

Shift in Military Doctrine

Iranian officials also pointed to a notable shift in defence strategy. According to Press TV, Mousavi said Iran has revised its military posture following what he described as a recent 12-day conflict, moving from a primarily defensive stance to one that emphasises offensive asymmetric tactics.

He stressed that Iran is prepared to deliver a decisive response to any hostile action, signalling that while Tehran remains open to negotiations, it is also reinforcing its readiness for confrontation if talks fail.