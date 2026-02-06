FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gurugram HORROR: Four minors held hostage, stripped, private parts burned in DLF Phase 3 area by group of men

Pakistan provokes India again, meets PoK delegates, promises freedom, help to jihad

Donald Trump warns Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei ahead of nuclear talks in Oman, says 'Should be very worried'

Gold, silver prices today, February 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

IAF set to showcase military power in mega ‘Vayu Shakti 2026’ exercise near Pakistan border in Rajasthan: All you need to know

Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi's 'Shatir Dimaag' remark, says 'Modi ji is scared of truth'

'You should see...': Ben Stokes reveals intense facial injury after ball attack, left with bruised eye

Why Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers to go on nationwide strike on February 7? Will services be disrupted?

CM Rekha Gupta to present BJP govt's report on one year anniversary of Delhi govt, to launch welfare schemes

Shashi Tharoor slams Washington Post over his son Ishaan Tharoor's lay off: 'One could have forgiven...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gurugram HORROR: Four minors held hostage, stripped, private parts burned in DLF Phase 3 area by group of men

Gurugram HORROR: Four minors held hostage, stripped, private parts burned

Pakistan provokes India again, meets PoK delegates, promises freedom, help to jihad

Pakistan provokes India again, meets PoK delegates, promises freedom, help to j

Donald Trump warns Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei ahead of nuclear talks in Oman, says 'Should be very worried'

Donald Trump warns Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei ahead of nuclear talks in Oman

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love

The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise

Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents

Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump warns Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei ahead of nuclear talks in Oman, says 'Should be very worried'

US President Donald Trump warned Iran’s supreme leader as nuclear talks are set to resume in Oman. While diplomacy moves forward, tensions remain high, with Washington increasing military pressure and Iran highlighting missile upgrades and a shift toward offensive deterrence.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 07:38 AM IST

Donald Trump warns Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei ahead of nuclear talks in Oman, says 'Should be very worried'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has sharply escalated his rhetoric toward Iran’s leadership, warning that the country’s supreme leader should be 'deeply concerned' as Washington and Tehran move toward renewed negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. The comments were made during a recent interview with NBC News and later reported by CNN.

When asked directly about Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trump suggested that mounting US pressure, diplomatic and military, had put Tehran in a precarious position. His remarks reflect a broader strategy of coupling negotiations with heightened deterrence, even as backchannel diplomacy continues.

Diplomatic Efforts Amid Rising Tensions

Despite the confrontational tone, Iran has reportedly agreed in principle to engage in talks with the United States, a move seen as an effort to prevent further military escalation. According to CNN, the discussions are expected to take place in Oman, a venue frequently used for sensitive negotiations between the two adversaries. Iran’s ISNA news agency also confirmed Oman as the host for the upcoming talks.

The push for diplomacy follows weeks of increasingly hostile exchanges between Washington and Tehran. Trump has repeatedly warned that failure to reach a new nuclear agreement could lead to serious consequences, language that has been reinforced by the deployment of a US carrier strike group and additional military assets to the Middle East.

Iran Signals Military Readiness

As diplomatic efforts move forward, Iran has simultaneously emphasised its military preparedness. Iranian state media reported that Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi toured a missile facility operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier this week, alongside senior IRGC commanders.

During the visit, Mousavi highlighted advancements in Iran’s domestically produced ballistic missile program, stating that technical upgrades across multiple systems have significantly enhanced the country’s deterrent capabilities.

Shift in Military Doctrine

Iranian officials also pointed to a notable shift in defence strategy. According to Press TV, Mousavi said Iran has revised its military posture following what he described as a recent 12-day conflict, moving from a primarily defensive stance to one that emphasises offensive asymmetric tactics.

He stressed that Iran is prepared to deliver a decisive response to any hostile action, signalling that while Tehran remains open to negotiations, it is also reinforcing its readiness for confrontation if talks fail.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gurugram HORROR: Four minors held hostage, stripped, private parts burned in DLF Phase 3 area by group of men
Gurugram HORROR: Four minors held hostage, stripped, private parts burned
Pakistan provokes India again, meets PoK delegates, promises freedom, help to jihad
Pakistan provokes India again, meets PoK delegates, promises freedom, help to j
Donald Trump warns Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei ahead of nuclear talks in Oman, says 'Should be very worried'
Donald Trump warns Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei ahead of nuclear talks in Oman
Gold, silver prices today, February 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, February 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
IAF set to showcase military power in mega ‘Vayu Shakti 2026’ exercise near Pakistan border in Rajasthan: All you need to know
IAF set to showcase military power in mega exercise near Pakistan border
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement