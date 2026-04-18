Donald Trump warns Iran on blockade, says US took ‘nuclear dust’, vows no nuclear weapon

Tensions over US-Iran deal remains even as Tehran announced opening of Strait of Hormuz and after Israel-Lebanon 10-day ceasefire as US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that US blockade will end only when a deal is fully signed.

A lot of developments have taken place in the past few days regarding the US-Israel-Iran war and major among them being the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire and opening of Strait of Hormuz. However, US President Donald Trump’s latest remarks show the developments come amid signs of ongoing strains as the President has confirmed that the US blockade will remain in place until deal with Iran “100% complete and fully signed”.

Trump clarifies on US blockade

Speaking to reporters after landing in Phoenix for a Turning Point USA event, Trump indicated that the talks were progressing positively, though he stopped short of confirming a breakthrough. “We’ve had some very good discussions ... and we've done a good job, but we'll see. Talks are going on, and we’ll go on over the weekend,” Trump said. “A lot of good things are happening, and that includes Lebanon, too,” he added.

While welcoming the opening of the naval passage, Trump clarified that the US blockade will not be lifted until a full deal is signed. “This will be a great and brilliant day for the world because Iran has just announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and ready for business and full passage. But the naval blockade with the greatest navy in the world, from the greatest military the world has ever seen, we built it. During my first term, we built it...We'll remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete and fully signed.”

He also referred to nuclear-related developments, saying, “The USA will get all nuclear dust...That white powdery substance created by our B-2 bombers, those great B-2 bombers, late one evening, seven months ago. No money will exchange hands in any way or form...Iran, with the help of the USA, has removed or is removing all of the sea mines...They will never have a nuclear weapon.”

On the recent Lebanon ceasefire, Trump said the US had helped broker a major breakthrough in Lebanon. “Yesterday, we achieved what everyone said was impossible, an unprecedented ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. That hasn't taken place in 78 years. Our deal with Iran is not in any way tied to Lebanon, but we will make Lebanon great again...”