Donald Trump warns Iran of 'very hard’ strike tonight, vows to take total control of Kharg Island

In a latest post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the US is prepared to launch a major strike and seize control of Kharg Island, Iran's most important oil export terminal, amid soaring regional tensions.

Amid soaring tensions in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump had warned Iran of a 'very hard' strike on the Islamic Republic tonight. Yes, you read it right! Things are seemingly going all South amid the ongoing diplomatic efforts to finalise a peace deal in the region. In a latest post on Truth Social, Trump said that Washington, in the not-so-distant future, will take total control of Iran's Kharg Island, with an aim to overtake Tehran's oil and gas markets.

Not only this, but Trump also drew a comparison with Venezuela, saying that US control of its oil resources has worked 'brilliantly' for both countries.

Trump's latest post warning Tehran

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, ''The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT.''

"The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT..." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/9enjml7gkw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 11, 2026

''At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America,'' he added.

While speaking at the Oval Office, Trump said, ''We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard. Based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that. We hit them hard yesterday. We're going to hit them again hard today, in case you miss it, in case you don't turn on your television set, and we'll see what happens with the deal,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the peace talks between Iran and the US are still underway, despite the exchange of strikes between the two countries. As per a report by CNN, the discussions continued despite an overnight exchange of strikes between Iran and the US.