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Donald Trump warns Iran of fresh strikes as tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz

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Donald Trump warns Iran of fresh strikes as tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump warned Iran of further military strikes if it rejects US peace terms, as tensions escalated following fresh attacks on Iranian targets.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 09:20 AM IST

Donald Trump warns Iran of fresh strikes as tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz
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The conflict between the United States and Iran has intensified once again, with US President Donald Trump warning Tehran of further military action if it does not agree to Washington's proposed terms for ending the war.

Speaking amid a fresh round of US strikes on Iranian targets, Trump claimed that American forces had launched a major operation involving dozens of Tomahawk missiles. He also alleged that Iranian officials had reached out to him seeking an end to the bombardment.

According to Trump, he told Iranian leaders that the attacks would continue unless a peace agreement was reached quickly. However, Iranian authorities strongly rejected his claim, insisting that no such contact had taken place.

Iran rejects claims, signals strong response

Iran's Revolutionary Guards dismissed Trump's remarks, describing them as an attempt to justify continued military operations. Iranian officials maintained that the country had not approached the US for negotiations under pressure.

At the same time, senior military commanders warned that any threat to Iran's strategic interests would trigger a broader regional response. Particular attention has focused on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy transit routes.

Iranian military figures warned that efforts to disrupt or control the waterway could have serious consequences for regional stability. The statements have raised concerns among global markets, given the Strait's crucial role in international oil shipments.

Confusion over Strait of Hormuz status

Following the latest strikes, reports emerged claiming that Iran had closed the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic. However, US military officials disputed those reports, stating that commercial vessels were still moving through the waterway. Recent reports indicate that despite Iranian announcements, shipping activity has continued, although tensions have significantly disrupted trade and pushed oil prices higher.

The uncertainty surrounding the Strait has added to fears of supply disruptions in global energy markets.

Fragile peace efforts under pressure

The latest escalation comes despite ongoing attempts to negotiate a broader peace agreement between Washington and Tehran. Trump has repeatedly said that a deal remains possible, but has also accused Iranian negotiators of delaying progress.

The renewed military exchanges have increased concerns about a wider regional conflict, with analysts warning that further escalation could have significant economic and geopolitical consequences. Rising oil prices and growing uncertainty across the Middle East continue to keep global markets on edge.

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