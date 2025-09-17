Add DNA as a Preferred Source
World

WORLD

Donald Trump warns Europe to 'stop buying oil from Russia', asks Zelenskyy 'have to make a deal'

Trump reiterated his frustration with European nations for continuing to buy Russian energy despite their vocal support for Ukraine.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 06:50 AM IST

Donald Trump warns Europe to 'stop buying oil from Russia', asks Zelenskyy 'have to make a deal'
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Europe to immediately halt purchases of Russian oil in an effort to stop Moscow's funding of its conflict efforts in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters ahead of his upcoming state visit to the United Kingdom, Trump further stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should "make a deal" to end the ongoing conflict.

Trump reiterated his frustration with European nations for continuing to buy Russian energy despite their vocal support for Ukraine.

"Well, he has to get going and make a deal. Zelenskyy will have to make a deal, and Europe has to stop buying oil from Russia. They talk, but they have to stop buying oil from Russia," Trump said.

When pressed on whether he is exerting pressure on Europe and NATO countries to cease these imports, Trump confirmed his stance without hesitation.

"I do. But here is the problem; you know the problem. They are purchasing Russian oil. I don't want them purchasing Russian oil, and they have to stop immediately. It's not fair to us. They are purchasing Russian oil," he added.

Trump described the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a "war that should have never happened," blaming it on deep-seated animosity between the leaders of both the nations involved in the conflict.

"The country is in trouble. But I will get it stopped. I've stopped seven wars in eight months. I thought it would be easiest, but it is not. There is tremendous hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin. But we're going to get it," he asserted.
Earlier on Monday, Trump had called on NATO and European nations to take stronger action against Russia, particularly criticising Europe for continuing to buy oil from Moscow.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "They're not doing the job. NATO has to get together. Europe has to get together. Europe is my friend, but Europe is buying oil from Russia. I don't want them to buy oil. And the sanctions that they're putting on are not tough enough. And I'm willing to do sanctions, but they're going to have to toughen up their sanctions commensurate with what I'm doing."

"Just to clarify, you wouldn't move ahead until NATO moves ahead. Well, I'm ready to move ahead, but they have to do it. But right now they're talking and they're not doing. Look, they're buying oil from Russia. We're not buying oil from Russia. They're buying a lot of oil from Russia. That's not the deal," he added.

He also criticised European nations for continuing to import liquefied natural gas from Russia. "It's not the deal, though. The deal is they're not supposed whether it's natural gas or whether it's cigarettes, I don't care. They're not supposed to be buying from Russia," he added.

When asked about holding a summit to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, he affirmed, "Whether you call it a summit or just a get together, doesn't matter, but I'll probably have to get they to hate each other so much they almost can't talk. They're incapable of talking to each other."

Recently, Trump wrote a letter to NATO nations, stating, "I am ready to do major sanctions on Russia when all NATO nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA."
Further, Trump proposed that NATO impose tariffs of 50 per cent to 100 per cent on China.

"I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50 per cent to 100 per cent TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR," Trump wrote. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
