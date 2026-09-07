Donald Trump wants New Mexico renamed ‘New America’? What US President said

The idea of renaming New Mexico to New America reportedly originated as an internet hoax, as per some US media reports.

In yet another move in his name-changing spree, US President Donald Trump targets the state of New Mexico. Though his proposal was dismissed by the state's Governor, he suggested the name could be changed to 'New America' as per AFP reports. The remarks come days after he signed an order to rename Lake Ontario as 'Lake America'.

New Mexico to be renamed as 'New America'?

"Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico... to NEW AMERICA," the Republican President posted on social media. "So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!!!"

The idea of renaming New Mexico to New America reportedly originated as an internet hoax, as per some US media reports. However, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said that the state’s name “isn’t up for debate” and has been in use since before the United States was established, as per Fox News. She also accused Trump of trying to “distract Americans” from issues including soaring gas prices.

Trump's name-changing spree

The Trump administration has pursued a series of renaming initiatives targeting geographic features, state names, and federal landmarks to assert US sovereignty. Most recently, Trump suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz as 'Trump Strait' as the war escalates with Iran; however, hours later, he dropped it, citing it as an unserious plan. In late August 2026, he signed an order to rename Lake Ontario as 'Lake America' amid trade disputes with Canada; however, Canadian officials and local leaders rejected the change.

Back in January 2025, Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the 'Gulf of America' on his first day in office. The move was rejected by Mexico and international groups. According to Dawn, “Trump has a pattern of renaming geographic locations, including Lake Ontario as 'Lake America' and the Gulf of Mexico as the 'Gulf of America,' both rejected by neighbours.”