US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about a trade deal with India and said his country is looking for “full trade barrier dropping which is unthinkable” and that he is not sure that that is going to happen. “India, I think we are going to reach a deal where we have the right to go and do trade. Right now, it's restricted. You can't walk in there, you can't even think about it. We are looking to get a full trade barrier dropping, which is unthinkable and I am not sure that that is going to happen. But as of this moment, we agree that going to India and trade...”

“We have made a deal with China...We have 200 countries plus,” Trump told reporters here. “At a certain point over the next week and a half or so, or maybe before we are going to send out a letter and talk to many other countries. We are going to tell them what they have to pay to do business with the US,” he added. He was responding to a query on US reciprocal tariff deadline. Trump said on Thursday (US local time) that America has signed a deal with China and hinted that a “very big” deal with India will follow soon. Trump made the remarks while speaking at the Big Beautiful Bill event.

In his speech hinting towards trade deals, Trump said, “Everybody wants to make a deal and have a part of it. Remember a few months ago, the press was saying, ‘You really have anybody of any interest? Well, we just signed with China yesterday. We are having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India. Very big one. Where we're going to open up India, in the China deal, we are starting to open up China.”

Trump asserted that deals will not be made with every other nation. “We're not going to make deals with everybody. Some we are just going to send them a letter, say thank you very much. You are to pay 25, 35, 45 per cent. That's the easy way to do it, and my people don't want to do it that way. They want to do some of it, but they want to make more deals than I would do,” he said.

However, Trump did not elaborate on the details of the deal signed with China. Earlier in June, CNN reported that the United States and China reached a new trade agreement, reviving terms first agreed to in Geneva last month, after escalating tensions led to a virtual halt in bilateral trade.

