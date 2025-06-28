WORLD
Donald Trump who is serving his second tenure Presidential tenure also dreamt of dating the royal Princess Diana, who was the dream woman of many famous personalities, as she was a ‘people’s princess’. In a 1997 book he expressed his 'biggest regret'.
Donald Trump who is serving his second tenure Presidential tenure also dreamt of dating the royal Princess Diana, who was the dream woman of many famous personalities, as she was a ‘people’s princess’ who became bigger than the crown she wore. Her personality was so charming and impactful that she still rules the mind and hearts of people around the world. Among those who later confessed their dream woman to be Diana Spencer, one is Donald Trump.
Former BBC journalist Selina Scott recently revealed that Donald Trump “saw Princess Diana as the ultimate trophy wife. She also said that to express his feelings and woo her, Trump even sent large bouquets of flowers to her Kensington Palace apartment. This happened after Diana and Prince Charles divorced in 1996. He hoped that doing that would make her fall in love with him.
Scott revealed that once Princess Diana confided in her about Trump over dinner, and asked her “What am I going to do? He gives me the creeps.” Scott, who is a longtime critic of Trump, said that she advised her to “throw the flowers in the bin” after which the royal princess laughed. “As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment, she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her,” she said.
64-year-old Sellina Scott made these revelations in a column in the UK paper The Sunday Times, on August 16, 2015. In his love for Princess Diana, Donald Trump wrote in his 1997 book ‘The Art of the Comeback’ about a major regret he had about her, it was to never have the opportunity to date the princess. “I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer. She was a genuine princess- a dream lady,” he wrote.
In her column, Scott wrote, “When she died in the tragic accident in Paris in 1997, Trump told friends his biggest regret was that they hadn’t dated. He said that he always thought he had a chance of romance and would have had a ‘shot’ with her,” Scott says.
