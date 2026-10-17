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Donald Trump waives Russia-related sanctions, cites US national interest; what it means for India

US President Donald Trump waived sanctions, restrictions and duties on Russian energy exports under Graham Act citing national interest, suspends implementation but keeps imposition.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 08:45 AM IST

Donald Trump waives Russia-related sanctions, cites US national interest; what it means for India
Trump waives Russian energy sanctions
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United States President Donald Trump has waived the application of "sanctions, restrictions, and duties" related to Russian energy exports under a law he signed last month, citing America's "national interest".

Trump invoked the waiver clause under the Graham Act, a law championed by late Senator Lindsey O Graham as a measure to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The waiver suspends the implementation of the tariffs, but does not cancel their formal imposition, meaning Trump can re-apply them at any time of his choosing.

"I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act. I have submitted to the Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interests of the United States," Trump said in the executive order, Bloomberg reported.

Diesel deal precedes waiver

The waiver comes just a week after Trump, in a surprise move, said the US had agreed to buy diesel from Russia to push down global energy prices, the Associated Press reported.

The move signals a shift in Washington's approach to Russian energy at a time when global crude prices remain volatile due to Middle East tensions.

What it means for India

For India, the waiver brings major relief. Russia continues to be the single largest supplier of oil for India. A waiver of tariffs of up to 100%, which may have come into force in the coming days, means India can continue importing large volumes from Moscow without economic fallout.

Had 100% tariffs been imposed, it would have severely hit Indian exporters, as the US is India's largest trading partner. Sanctions could have also made Russian crude economically unviable, worsening a supply crunch when shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are already disrupted.

The Middle East remains a key supplier of crude, LPG and LNG for India, but disruptions have forced New Delhi to diversify its energy basket. Russian oil has filled that gap, with imports hitting record highs a few months ago.

Russia became India's largest crude supplier after its war with Ukraine began, as European sanctions pushed Moscow to offer deep discounts to India and China.

Last year, Trump imposed 25% penal tariffs on India for buying Russian crude, taking total tariffs to 50%. While India did not stop purchases, imports declined after US sanctions on two Russian oil majors. In February, Trump lowered tariffs to 18% and removed the penal duties, claiming India would stop buying Russian oil, a claim India never confirmed.

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