Donald Trump vs Netanyahu Over Iran War: Report claims 'shouting match from hell' call

US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu held a volatile phone call over the weekend over resumption of strikes on Iran, Ynet News reported. Netanyahu's office rejected the claim as "fake news, complete nonsense," saying the exchange was not heated.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call over the weekend that was largely focused on the war in Iran and reportedly turned into a volatile exchange.

According to a report by Ynet News, an Israeli news website, the two leaders had an intense conversation amid growing disagreements between Washington and Tel Aviv over the resumption of strikes on Iran. The report described it as a "shouting match from hell."

Netanyahu office denies heated exchange

However, Netanyahu's office has rejected the claim that the call was heated.

"Fake news, complete nonsense," his office said in response to the report.

Another senior Israeli official confirmed that the conversation took place but clarified that it was "very much not a difficult conversation," according to Ynet.

The two leaders have a history of heated telephone exchanges over the conflict. Following disagreements in June, Trump told The Post that he had called Netanyahu "f***ing crazy" during one conversation.

Deep divide over Iran strategy

Netanyahu's speech at the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset on Tuesday highlighted the sharp divisions over Iran, both with the US and within Israeli domestic politics.

During the address, Netanyahu declared that Iran is actively working to rebuild its nuclear capabilities and argued that toppling the regime of the ayatollahs is the only permanent solution.

"The only way to permanently eliminate this existential threat is to overthrow the regime of the ayatollahs," he said.

He warned that Israel will soon face international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran and give up recent military gains in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank.

Trump, in contrast, is prioritizing diplomatic negotiations and economic pressure over immediate military action against Iran, despite persistent lobbying from Netanyahu to resume strikes.

Netanyahu calling Trump daily to push strikes: FT

According to a report by the Financial Times, Netanyahu has been calling Trump every day to urge him to resume strikes on Iran.

"Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war]. Those who don't want a war within the White House and outside have been trying to combat that," a person briefed on the discussions told FT.

"The regional leaders are telling him not to escalate and prioritise negotiations," the person added.

Arab and Muslim leaders have reportedly been alarmed by Netanyahu's lobbying efforts.

Trump has resisted calls to resume the conflict, choosing instead to let the US economic pressure campaign continue in an effort to compel Iran to make concessions. Asked during a "60 Minutes" interview on Sunday whether he would restart the war, Trump said he did not think "there's any reason to."