FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Iran War Explained: How conflict started, who could join, what happens next, understand conflict through these questions

'Never depended on permission': India on Trump's 30-day Russian oil waiver over Iran war

Donald Trump vows of ‘complete destruction’, warns Iran will be ‘hit hard’, shares long post

‘Killers roaming everywhere’: Father of Delhi man killed during Holi clash demands CBI probe, alleges police negligence

When will stranded England, South Africa and West Indies players fly home? ICC steps in amid Middle East conflict

TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha seeks court permission to stay in actor's home until divorce case settles

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Team India face big selection call before T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand

Explained: Why US-Iran War could push LPG cylinder prices in India to Rs 2,300

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's total pay hiked, now earns over Rs 6,300 crore; check details

SSC JE Result 2026: Paper I result out at ssc.gov.in, know steps to check here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
When will stranded England, South Africa and West Indies players fly home? ICC steps in amid Middle East conflict

When will stranded England, South Africa and West Indies players fly home?

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Team India face big selection call before T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Team India face big selection call before

SSC JE Result 2026: Paper I result out at ssc.gov.in, know steps to check here

SSC JE Result 2026: Paper I result out at ssc.gov.in, know steps to check here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump vows of ‘complete destruction’, warns Iran will be ‘hit hard’, shares long post

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran Saturday that it ‘will be hit very hard,’ and promised “complete destruction, death” amid the ongoing US-Israel and Iran conflict which completed a week and entered its eighth day on March 7.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 07:03 PM IST

Donald Trump vows of ‘complete destruction’, warns Iran will be ‘hit hard’, shares long post
Donald Trump warns Iran of big attack after its president apologised to Middle East countries
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran Saturday that it ‘will be hit very hard,’ and promised “complete destruction, death” amid the ongoing US-Israel and Iran conflict which completed a week and entered its eighth day on March 7. 

“Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behaviour,” Trump posted on Truth Social. The POTUS iterated that the Islamic Republic apologised and surrendered to its Middle East neighbours. 

Trump’s post comes hours after Iran President Pezeshkian apologised. He said his country will never yield to United States President Donald Trump’s demand of “unconditional surrender”. Meanwhile, Tehran continued to hit targets in Israel and across the Gulf region with drones and missiles today.  

In a pre-recorded message broadcast on state TV on Saturday, Pezeshkian said Iran will not target its neighbours unless attacks are launched from them during the war with Israel and the United States. 

Earlier today, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent informed US’ stance saying that the country will launch its biggest bombing on Iran tonight, March 7, Saturday, a week after it first struck Tehran will missiles killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.  

Donald Trump had claimed that Iran has lost its army, navy along with its communication networks and its two sets of leaders. He then said that the Gulf nation was now down to its third set of leaders, Trump said, “Their air forces are wiped out entirely... They have 32 ships. All 32 are at the bottom of the ocean...” 

The warning has come as direct military exchanges and strikes on strategic assets have disrupted traditional trade routes and energy corridors. As regional players navigate the fallout of these hostilities, the emphasis remains on whether diplomatic engagement and historical ties can mitigate the risks of a broader, prolonged conflict. 

According to the Israeli military, more than 80 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dropped 230 bombs on the targets during the strikes. Among the targets was a subterranean site "for the storage and production of ballistic missiles, from which hundreds of soldiers from the armed forces of the Iranian terror regime operated," the IDF said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran War Explained: How conflict started, who could join, what happens next, understand conflict through these questions
US-Iran War Explained: How conflict started, who could join, what happens next
'Never depended on permission': India on Trump's 30-day Russian oil waiver over Iran war
'Never depended on permission': India on Trump's Russian oil waiver
Donald Trump vows of ‘complete destruction’, warns Iran will be ‘hit hard’, shares long post
Donald Trump vows of ‘complete destruction’, warns Iran will be ‘hit hard’, shar
‘Killers roaming everywhere’: Father of Delhi man killed during Holi clash demands CBI probe, alleges police negligence
‘Killers roaming everywhere’: Father of Delhi man killed during Holi clash deman
When will stranded England, South Africa and West Indies players fly home? ICC steps in amid Middle East conflict
When will stranded England, South Africa and West Indies players fly home?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house ahead of T20 World Cup finals; From Italian marble flooring to personal gym and more | See pics
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement