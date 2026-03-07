Donald Trump vows of ‘complete destruction’, warns Iran will be ‘hit hard’, shares long post

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran Saturday that it ‘will be hit very hard,’ and promised “complete destruction, death” amid the ongoing US-Israel and Iran conflict which completed a week and entered its eighth day on March 7.

“Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behaviour,” Trump posted on Truth Social. The POTUS iterated that the Islamic Republic apologised and surrendered to its Middle East neighbours.

Trump’s post comes hours after Iran President Pezeshkian apologised. He said his country will never yield to United States President Donald Trump’s demand of “unconditional surrender”. Meanwhile, Tehran continued to hit targets in Israel and across the Gulf region with drones and missiles today.

In a pre-recorded message broadcast on state TV on Saturday, Pezeshkian said Iran will not target its neighbours unless attacks are launched from them during the war with Israel and the United States.

Earlier today, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent informed US’ stance saying that the country will launch its biggest bombing on Iran tonight, March 7, Saturday, a week after it first struck Tehran will missiles killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Donald Trump had claimed that Iran has lost its army, navy along with its communication networks and its two sets of leaders. He then said that the Gulf nation was now down to its third set of leaders, Trump said, “Their air forces are wiped out entirely... They have 32 ships. All 32 are at the bottom of the ocean...”

The warning has come as direct military exchanges and strikes on strategic assets have disrupted traditional trade routes and energy corridors. As regional players navigate the fallout of these hostilities, the emphasis remains on whether diplomatic engagement and historical ties can mitigate the risks of a broader, prolonged conflict.

According to the Israeli military, more than 80 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dropped 230 bombs on the targets during the strikes. Among the targets was a subterranean site "for the storage and production of ballistic missiles, from which hundreds of soldiers from the armed forces of the Iranian terror regime operated," the IDF said.