Donald Trump vows action after Indian-origin man beheaded in Dallas, says, ‘Time for being soft is...’

Trump strongly condemned the brutal killing of Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian-origin man who was beheaded by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, an 'illegal alien' from Cuba, in Texas. The horrific incident occurred in front of Nagamallaiah's wife and son, sparking widespread outrage.

US President Donald Trump has said that the accused in the brutal murder of the Indian national Chandra Nagamallaiah in Dallas, Texas, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and will be charged with murder in the first degree. In a post on Truth Social on Sunday (local time), Trump stated that he was aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an "Illegal alien" from Cuba.



What did Trump say on Indian man beheading case in Dallas?



Trump also slammed former President Joe Biden and blamed him for the "criminal" being released back into the US during his administration."I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country. This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country. Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration are doing an incredible job in MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!" Trump posted on Truth Social.



This comes after a Cuban migrant with an extensive criminal record was charged with the brutal murder of an Indian businessman in Texas, reigniting debates over US immigration enforcement. Chandra Nagamallaiah, 50, was attacked with a machete outside the Downtown Suites motel in East Dallas in the early hours of 10 September, according to local police. The attack occurred in front of the victim's wife and child following what witnesses described as an argument.



What had happened?



According to reports, Nagamallaiah, a colleague of Cobos-Martinez at the Downtown Suites, directed Cobos-Martinez and another staff member who were cleaning rooms, to warn them about a malfunctioning washing machine. Cobos-Martinez allegedly became agitated, taking offense that Nagamallaiah communicated through the other staff member instead of speaking directly to him. Shortly after, Cobos-Martinez retrieved a machete and launched a deadly attack on Nagamallaiah, who ran through the motel’s parking lot, screaming for help but the suspect chased him down.

Reportedly, Nagamallaiah’s wife and son, who were in the front office, rushed outside and tried to intervene. Cobos-Martinez pushed them away several times and continued attacking Nagamallaiah, kicking his head twice before carrying him to a dumpster.



Meanwhile, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, has been charged with capital murder and remains in Dallas County Jail. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a federal detainer on the Cuban national, who was in the country illegally.The Consulate General of India in Houston confirmed earlier that it is closely monitoring the case and providing support to Nagamallaiah's family. "Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas," the mission said in a statement. "We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance."



(With inputs from ANI)