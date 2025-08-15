Trump Putin meeting: Russian foreign minister arrives in Alaska wearing 'CCCP' shirt, here's what it means

The much-awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday in Anchorage city of Alaska (a US state which was once part of Russia). Trump has warned there is a significant chance the summit might fail. Read more on this here.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in the Alaska, United States, sporting a sweatshirt with "CCCP" written across it, ahead of a highly-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. As he stepped out of a delegation vehicle, Lavrov was seen wearing a white jumper with the said abbreviation printed on it. The US-Russia summit is set to take place on Friday, August 15 (US time) and is aimed at bringing an end to the yearslong war in Ukraine. If you are wondering what the Russian minister might be referring to with his clothing, let us tell you here.

What does CCCP mean and what was Sergei Lavrov hinting at?

CCCP is the Russian-language abbreviation for the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, or USSR. The USSR was a communist state that existed from 1922 to 1991 (when it collapsed) and included what are present-day Russia and several other independent countries. It was dissolved due to a struggling economy and internal reforms, and broke into 15 independent nations. Ukraine was one of those countries. Now with his clothing, Lavrov might be taking a dig at both the US and Ukraine, while hinting at his country's position that it wants to occupy Ukrainian territory.

Where will Trump-Putin meeting be held and what's on agenda?

The much-awaited meet between Trump and Putin will take place on Friday in Anchorage city of Alaska (a US state which was once part of Russia and later sold). The meeting is being held with elaborate security arrangements in place. Trump is hoping to broker a ceasefire in the Ukraine war, but has also warned the summit has a 25 percent chance of failing. The US president has also said that if the meet goes well, he will immediately seek to involve Ukraine to finalise a peace deal.