Trump Putin meeting: Heavy security arrangements at historic Alaska summit, check key details

A highly-anticipated meeting between United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is set to take place on Friday, August 15 (US time). The main agenda of the historic summit is to bring an end to the yearslong war in Ukraine. Trump has voiced his belief that Putin wants to stop the war, but warned that the meeting has a significant chance of failing. The meet is happening in Anchorage, a city in the US state of Alaska (once part of Russia), with detailed security arrangements in place. Let's take a brief look at the security detailing of the high-stakes summit.

Where will Trump-Putin meet happen and why?

The Trump-Putin meeting will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, which is the largest military installation in Alaska. The base offers controlled airspace, fortified gates, and instant access to military units. As for security, there will be a reciprocity rule in place, meaning every arrangement made for one leader will be matched for the other, Bloomberg reported. Russian security will guard Putin's immediate movements while the US Secret Service maintains an outer ring of protection. Neither side will open the other's doors or ride in the other's vehicles. If 10 US agents are stationed outside a meeting room, the same number of Russian agents will stand on the other side.

What are the security arrangements for Trump-Putin meeting?

Both the US and Russia will bring along their own language teams. Every movement of both the leaders' vehicles has been choreographed to keep them apart while ensuring full protection for both. Reportedly, hundreds of agents have already reached Anchorage, while rental car lots have been cleared to make way for convoys. Agents in plain clothes will be also present at places across the city. Alaska state troopers and local police have been blended into minutely-planned motorcade routes for Friday's summit.