Donald Trump, US officials unhappy with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: 'Bibi acted like a...'

United States President Donald Trump and people close to him are not very happy with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his recent actions, a report has claimed. A US White House official told Axios that Netanyahu acted like a "madman." Read on to know more on this.

United States President Donald Trump and people close to him are not very happy with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his recent actions, a report has claimed. A US White House official told Axios that Netanyahu acted like a "madman" and he is constantly bombing things, referring to the Israeli attack on the Syrian presidential place. "Bibi acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time. This could undermine what Trump is trying to do," the government official told the news website. In recent days, Israeli forces have struck the Syrian capital Damascus as well as a Catholic Church in the Gaza Strip.

'Everyday there is something new'

Another US government official said that Trump called up Netanyahu after the Gaza church attack to demand an explanation, as per the Axios report. "The feeling is that every day there is something new. What the f***?" the official remarked. A third official told the publication there is a growing consensus in the Trump administration that the Israeli leader is "too itchy and too disruptive." They said: "Netanyahu is sometimes like a child who just won't behave."

Benjamin Netanyahu's US visit

These comments come days after Netanyahu, 75, was on a visit to the US where he had several meetings with the US president, including a dinner at the White House in Washington. Netanyahu also presented a letter in front of reporters to announce that he had nominated Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. "His leadership today has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace," Netanyahu said. However, no breakthrough was made in Israel's war on Gaza.