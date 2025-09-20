Donald Trump US H-1B visa hike: Not UK, Canada, Germany, THESE countries emerge as better alternatives for Indians to work abroad in 2025

Donald Trump imposes a staggering USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications. However, with one door closed, another door awaits. THESE three nations that are very attractive alternatives for Indians.

Donald Trump on Friday signed the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers'. Trump administration has now imposed a staggering USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications. This is a major setback for Indian engineers, IT professionals, heath workers.

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa, which is very popular among Indians and was a golden ticket to work in US. However, Trump's new visa rules to 'protect American worker' has now left many Indian professionals in a dire situation.

However, with one door closed, another door awaits. Don't worry folks, in this article, we'll discuss better alternatives for Indian professionals to try their luck in. And no, it is not Canada, UK or any European country. We'll discuss 3 Gulf nations that are very attractive alternatives for Indians.

UAE (United Arab Emirates)

Career growth-check, high salary-check, better alternative t0 US-100 percent. Major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi are top picks for Indian professionals as they are business, fintech hubs. UAE offers a Golden Visa that permits a 10-year residency for skilled professionals earning over AED 30,000 a month, or for investors and entrepreneurs. Dubai also have a digital nomad visas, which allows professionals to live in the UAE while working for any global employers. It allows ease of setting up business, best for entreprenurs. It has a complete waiver on personal income tax, and a friendlier policy environment.

Qatar

After UAE, Qatar takes the second spot. It has emerged as a dream destination which offers high salaries. Its capital Doha, a modern city, has a stunning skyline, world-class museums like the Museum of Islamic Art, and the cultural hub of Katara. In recent times, Qatar has heavily invested in education, healthcare, and sports. It now attracts professionals across sectors. For Indians, moving to Qatar can be a better option as median salary here is around Rs 4.1 lakh.

Saudi Arabia

Under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reforms, it is now offering the highest salaries for expats. As per reports, Median Income is SAR 16,000/month (around Rs 3.5 lakh). Saudi Arabia is investing staggering amount in several projects, hiring nearly 700,000 Indians between 2020 and 2025. It allows highly skilled Indians for long term stay permits.

Why Gulf nations?