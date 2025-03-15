Trump expressed hope that the war could soon end, but also warned that thousands of Ukrainian troops were in a 'very bad and vulnerable position'

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin questioned a US-proposed ceasefire in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump claimed to have had a "very good and productive discussion" with Putin. Trump expressed hope that the war could soon end, but also warned that thousands of Ukrainian troops were in a “very bad and vulnerable position.”

In a social media post, Trump said there was a "very good chance" of ending the war, but highlighted concerns about Ukrainian forces being “completely surrounded” by Russian troops. He added that he had "strongly requested" Putin to spare their lives, calling it a potential “horrible massacre” on a scale “not seen since World War II.”

However, shortly after Trump’s post, the White House clarified that Trump had not spoken with Putin. Instead, US envoy Steve Witkoff had met the Russian leader in Moscow. The confusion arose from Trump’s wording, which made it seem like he had personally communicated with Putin.

Meanwhile, Ukraine dismissed Trump’s claim that thousands of its troops were surrounded in the Kursk region. The country’s military stated that their forces had already moved to more “favourable” defensive positions, denying any such threat.

According to Reuters, Putin’s meeting with Witkoff was lengthy and aimed at sending messages to Trump. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia and the US would arrange a phone call between the two leaders once Trump had been briefed.