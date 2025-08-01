Donald Trump unveils new US tariffs for every country, full list here

Imports from some countries, like Brazil, are facing additional tariffs that stack on top of the reciprocal tariffs listed below.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order imposing new tariffs that will take effect on August 7 on a number of its trading partners, including India.

Imports into the US from dozens of countries and foreign territories are subject to so-called 'reciprocal' taxes, which range from 10% to 41%. This action marks the next phase of his trade strategy, one that will likely put the world economy and enduring American relationships forged over many years to the test.

The increased tariffs will go into effect on August 7, according to a senior White House official who announced on Thursday. The delay was meant to give customs and border officials enough time to "implement" the new system.

The 27-member European Union and 68 other nations are impacted by the restrictions. The default tariff rate for countries not specifically included in Trump's order will be 10%.

Listed alphabetically by country of origin, these are the new, adjusted reciprocal tariff rates that Trump announced before his August 1 deadline for negotiated trade agreements.

In addition to the reciprocal taxes mentioned below, certain nations, such as Brazil, impose additional charges on imports.