US President Donald Trump has announced a major new missile defence system called the Golden Dome. The project, expected to cost $175 billion, is designed to protect the United States from missile threats from countries like China and Russia, according to reports.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said the system will use hundreds of satellites to detect, track, and shoot down incoming missiles. Inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, the Golden Dome will be larger and more advanced, with both surveillance and interceptor satellites. Trump confirmed that US Space Force General Michael Guetlein will lead the project. He added that the system has already been approved by executive order in January.

“All of them will be knocked out of the air,” Trump said confidently. “The success rate is very close to 100%.”

Included in the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, this project aims to ensure American security. Congress must pass the bill and send it to the President's desk.

While the plan is ambitious, it faces big questions over funding and political approval. Trump said he expects the system to be ready by January 2029 — the end of his next term, if he wins re-election.

Democrats have raised concerns about how private companies will be selected for the project. SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, is a top candidate. Other potential partners include Palantir, Anduril, Lockheed Martin, L3Harris Technologies, and RTX Corp.

The Pentagon has started preparing for tests and early purchases of satellites, sensors, and missiles. Trump also mentioned that several US states — including Alaska, Florida, Georgia, and Indiana — will see economic benefits from the project.

Experts say the Golden Dome could transform how America defends itself. Older missile defence systems mainly targeted ballistic missiles. The Golden Dome, however, will deal with more advanced threats like hypersonic glide vehicles, cruise missiles, and large groups of AI-powered drones.

These new threats move faster and are harder to track. Traditional systems struggle to respond in time, which is why the Golden Dome is seen as a major improvement.

The project is built around a “System of Systems,” where sensors, missiles, and control networks all work together in real time. Each part will act on its own but share information instantly to stop incoming attacks quickly and effectively.