Trump administration extends sanctions waiver on Russian oil by 30 days

Treasury Secretary Bessent stated the extension will provide additional flexibility. "We will work with these nations to provide specific licenses as needed. This general license will help stabilize the physical crude market and ensure oil reaches the most energy-vulnerable countries," he said.

United States Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent on Monday (May 18) said that his department was issuing a temporary 30-day general license to provide "the most vulnerable nations" with the ability to temporarily access Russian oil currently stranded at sea. In a post on X, Bessent stated that the extension will provide additional flexibility. "We will work with these nations to provide specific licenses as needed. This general license will help stabilize the physical crude market and ensure oil reaches the most energy-vulnerable countries," he said.

Bessent said: "It will also help reroute existing supply to countries most in need by reducing China's ability to stockpile discounted oil." The US' announcement comes after the previously-issued 30-day waiver expired. On Saturday (May 16), the previous waiver for Russian oil stranded at sea had expired. Initially granted in March, the temporary waiver was meant to buffer global fuel supplies by permitting transit-bound cargoes to reach international buyers despite active sanctions. This will be the third such extension since the Iran war started on February 28.

India has repeatedly said that its decisions on the purchase of foreign oil are guided by interests of its people and also a commercial sense. Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on Monday in the wake of supply disruptions triggered by the West Asia conflict, Sujata Sharma of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that India has been purchasing oil from Russia "before waiver also, during waiver, and now also." Sharma said: "It is basically the commercial sense which should be there for us to purchase...There is no shortage of crude. Enough crude has been tied up repeatedly, and whatever waiver or no waiver, it will not affect our supplies,."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).