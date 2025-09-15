Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro attacks India again, day before India-US trade deal talks: 'We have to...'

Peter Navarro's latest comment comes on a day top US negotiator Branden Lynch has arrived in the Indian capital to take forward talks for a trade deal, which have remained stalled for some time. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 11:03 PM IST

Peter Navarro, United States President Donald Trump's trade advisor, once again targeted India, raking up the issue of New Delhi's high tariffs and and non-trade barriers. Navarro, who has been highly critical of India in recent weeks, is accused of creating a rift between New Delhi and Washington, DC. Navarro's latest comment comes on a day top US negotiator Branden Lynch has arrived in the Indian capital to take forward talks for a trade deal, which have remained stalled for some time.

What did Peter Navarro say on India?

In an interview with CNBC, 76-year-old Navarro said India was "coming to the table." He added: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a very conciliatory, nice, constructive tweet, and President Trump responded to that. We’ll see that this is how this works." The trade advisor further stated: "We know that on the rare side, they have the highest tariffs of any major country. They have very high non-tariff barriers. We have to deal with that like we are dealing with every other country that does that."

What has Navarro said about India in the past?

In recent weeks, Navarro has fiercely voiced his criticism of India on a number of issues. He has repeatedly accused India of running a profiteering scheme by buying crude oil from Russia and selling it to other countries amid Moscow's war with Ukraine. India is notably among the largest importers of Russian oil, for which the US has levied an additional 25 percent tariff on New Delhi. In one of his statements, Navarro said India was feeding the "Russian war machine." Some US experts, including former NSA John Bolton, have accused Navarro of straining America's relationship with India.

