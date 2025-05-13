The three countries have built strong personal ties with Trump and pledged large investments in the US economy.

US President Donald Trump is visiting three powerful Gulf nations this week – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar – in his first state trip of his second term. The three countries have built strong personal ties with Trump and pledged large investments in the US economy. In return, they hope to gain key benefits, including defence deals, nuclear cooperation, and technology partnerships.

Trump will arrive in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and visit Qatar and the UAE before the trip ends on May 16.

These Gulf nations view Trump’s transactional style of diplomacy as a chance to secure long-term strategic advantages.

According to a CNN report, Saudi Arabia wants a clear security pact with the US and cooperation on a civilian nuclear program. Talks on a defence deal were delayed last year due to disagreements over Israel and Palestine. Riyadh also wants to produce enriched uranium, raising concerns about nuclear weapons.

Trump recently said he would visit Saudi Arabia if it invested $1 trillion in the US. While Saudi Arabia hasn’t confirmed the number, it announced a $600 billion investment plan over four years.

The UAE is pushing for dominance in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. It has already invested $1 trillion in the US and announced a new $1.4 trillion plan over the next 10 years focused on AI, energy, and manufacturing. The UAE hopes Trump will ease restrictions on advanced American technology exports.

Qatar already hosts the largest US military base in the region and was named a Major Non-NATO Ally. It often acts as a mediator in conflicts like Gaza and Afghanistan. During Trump’s visit, Qatar is expected to ask for US approval to support Syria and ease sanctions under the Caesar Act.