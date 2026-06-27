Donald Trump to visit India next year? US Secretary of State Marco Rubio drops big hint; Here's what he said

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Donald Trump is likely to visit India early next year, highlighting strong India-US ties and close Trump-Modi relations.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that President Donald Trump is likely to visit India early next year, highlighting what he described as strong and positive ties between Washington and New Delhi.

Speaking to news agency IANS in Washington DC, Rubio said preparations are already underway for the proposed presidential visit.

“Working towards early next year visit”

“We're hoping that's what we're working towards, sometime early next year to have the President come,” Rubio said.

He added that he himself is expected to travel to India before the end of this year to help finalise arrangements for the visit. Rubio described India as a “close partner and ally” of the United States and emphasised the personal rapport between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Strong Trump-Modi relationship

“The relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn't be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy,” Rubio said. He also noted that Trump and PM Modi last met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, marking their first bilateral meeting in 16 months.

Trade deal nearing completion

Rubio said India-US relations are progressing strongly, particularly on trade.

“We're on the last inches of getting it done and it's very positive,” he said, referring to a bilateral trade agreement currently under negotiation.

Quad meeting and future cooperation

The US Secretary of State also indicated that both countries are looking forward to another meeting of the Quad grouping, which includes India, the US, Japan, and Australia. He said he also hopes to visit India again later this year to help prepare for the presidential trip.

Praise for PM Modi

Rubio praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying he is “a fan” of the Indian leader and credited him with strengthening India’s global position. “Modi has made India a global power,” he said.

Energy cooperation between India and US

On energy ties, Rubio said both countries are working closely to boost cooperation, noting India’s capability in refining heavy crude oil as an important factor in the partnership.