Donald Trump to visit India next year? India, US to reset relations after tariff fiasco and trade ties disruptions

The United States considers India its most vital global partner, US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor said on Monday, as Washington and New Delhi prepare to resume the next round of negotiations on a long-pending bilateral trade agreement starting January 12. Gor also indicated that President Donald Trump may visit India within the next year or two, underscoring the importance of the strategic relationship.

Trade Talks to Resume This Week

Speaking at the US Embassy in New Delhi, Gor confirmed that both sides remain actively engaged in trade discussions, describing the negotiations as complex but achievable. He acknowledged the scale of the challenge, given India’s size and economic diversity, but stressed Washington’s determination to reach an agreement.

According to Gor, trade remains a key pillar of the bilateral partnership, though it is only one aspect of a much broader relationship spanning multiple sectors.

'Real Friendship' Between Modi and Trump

Gor highlighted the personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump, calling their bond genuine and constructive. He said strong leadership-level ties help both nations manage disagreements while continuing to deepen cooperation.

He added that the India-US relationship is anchored not just in shared strategic interests, but also in mutual respect between the world’s largest democracy and its oldest democracy.

Beyond Trade: Expanding Strategic Cooperation

While economic ties are important, Gor said the partnership extends well beyond trade. He noted ongoing collaboration in areas such as security, counter-terrorism, energy, advanced technology, education, and healthcare. He described India as indispensable to US strategic priorities in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

'No partner is more essential than India,' Gor said, outlining his intention to pursue an ambitious diplomatic agenda during his tenure.

Trump Visit Likely in Coming Years

The ambassador-designate said discussions are underway regarding a future visit by President Trump to India. Recalling Trump’s previous trip, Gor said the US president often speaks warmly about his relationship with PM Modi and expressed hope that another visit could take place soon.

India to Join Pax Silica Alliance

In a significant announcement, Gor revealed that India will be invited to become a full member of the Pax Silica alliance next month. The US-led initiative aims to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven global semiconductor supply chain.

India’s inclusion reflects Washington’s growing confidence in New Delhi as a long-term strategic and technological partner, further reinforcing the depth of the bilateral relationship.