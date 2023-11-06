Headlines

Delhi air pollution: When will Delhi NCR’s AQI improve? Know reason behind worsening air quality

Mukesh Ambani launches JioMotive, to turn any car into ‘smart car’ at 58% discount; check price, features, how to use

Mahadev app: BJP releases video of accused who claims to have ‘proof’ against Bhupesh Baghel; conspiracy, says Congress

Donald Trump to testify in civil fraud trial today as business empire lies at stake

‘Cut Gaza Strip into two’ amid ‘significant airstrikes’, says Israeli military as death toll touches 10,000

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi air pollution: When will Delhi NCR’s AQI improve? Know reason behind worsening air quality

Mukesh Ambani launches JioMotive, to turn any car into ‘smart car’ at 58% discount; check price, features, how to use

Mahadev app: BJP releases video of accused who claims to have ‘proof’ against Bhupesh Baghel; conspiracy, says Congress

Diabetes: 8 tips to manage blood sugar levels naturally

9 motivational quotes by Kareena Kapoor

12 Bollywood actresses who are aging like a fine wine

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17: Viewers call Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's 'ugly' fight with Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma staged; here's why

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Janaki Baa aka Aparna Kanekar passes away at 83, co-star Lovey Sasan pens emotional note

Know whopping amount spent on Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi lavish wedding in Italy

HomeWorld

World

Donald Trump to testify in civil fraud trial today as business empire lies at stake

The trial brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, is seeking USD 250 million in damages and barring the former president from doing business in the state.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former US President Donald Trump is expected to take the stand on Monday to testify in the civil fraud trial, a case that could well decide the fate of his business empire in New York, CNN reported.

The trial brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, is seeking USD 250 million in damages and barring the former president from doing business in the state. James alleges that Trump and his co-defendants committed repeated fraud in inflating assets on financial statements to get better terms on commercial real estate loans and insurance policies, as per CNN.

While there are no criminal charges involved, the allegations have enraged the former president, who has attended the trial for multiple days and called it a "political witch hunt". Before the trial began last month, Judge Arthur Engoron already ruled that Trump and his co-defendants, including his adult sons, were liable for "persistent and repeated" fraud. 

Now the judge is considering how much the Trumps will have to pay in damages for the profits they've allegedly garnered through fraudulent business practices. The attorney general's office is also looking to prove six other claims: falsifying business records, conspiracy to falsify business records, issuing false financial statements, conspiracy to falsify false financial statements, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud., CNN reported.

On the other hand, Trump has relentlessly attacked James for bringing the case against him. He's attacked the judge for being "biased" against him and has also attacked the judge's law clerk for being "biased". Also, Trump's conduct at the trial has been a flashpoint, as the former President has already been fined twice for violating a gag order barring him from speaking about the judge's staff.

According to CNN, the civil case is important to Trump because it strikes "at the heart of his persona" as a billionaire real estate tycoon. Notably, the New York attorney general is accusing the former president of inflating his net worth to save hundreds of millions of dollars. 

The case also has real consequences for the Trump Organization, as James is seeking to bar Trump from doing business in the state and to dissolve his companies.The attorney general has accused Trump, his two adult sons, the Trump Organization and several company executives of inflating Trump's net worth by as much as USD 3.6 billion to obtain better terms on commercial real estate loans and insurance policies. 

An expert witness for the attorney general testifying last week alleged the ill-gotten gains totalled USD 168 million, CNN reported. However, Trump's lawyers have disputed the allegations, arguing that asset valuations are "highly subjective". They have also attacked the proceedings in Engoron's courtroom as "biased" against the former president, signalling a plan to appeal.

Earlier last week, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. testified distancing themselves from the preparation of the president's annual "statements of financial condition" in which the values of Trump's properties are alleged to have been inflated. 

According to CNN, Cohen testified that Trump directed him and Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer, to inflate the property values, though he then contradicted himself and said that Trump had not specifically told him to do so, but it was implied what he should do. On the other hand, Weisselberg testified that the "meeting never happened".

While Trump has claimed that Cohen's contradictions clear him, Engoron "absolutely denied" a motion from Trump's attorneys to dismiss the case, saying there was still a pile of evidence beyond Cohen, CNN reported.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Ranveer Singh turns DJ at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, dedicates Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa song to Deepika Padukone

Viral video: Elderly couple dancing to Dil Tera Aashiq will make you say wow, watch

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: 13 seats to watch out for

Delhi Air Pollution: Government decides to close all primary classes in city till...

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Meet the richest candidate in fray with assets worth Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE