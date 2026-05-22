Donald Trump to skip son's wedding? US President hints Iran war may keep him away, calls it 'bad timing'

US President Donald Trump said he may attend Donald Trump Jr’s wedding in the Bahamas but called it 'bad timing' due to the ongoing Iran conflict.

US President Donald Trump has said he hopes to attend the wedding of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, this weekend, but admitted that the ongoing conflict involving Iran has complicated his plans. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump described the timing of the family event as difficult due to mounting geopolitical tensions and domestic political pressure.

Donald Trump Jr, widely known as Don Jr, is expected to marry Bettina Anderson in a private ceremony in the Bahamas, according to reports in US media. The wedding is set to take place as the Trump administration continues to navigate a challenging foreign policy situation linked to the Iran conflict, which has increasingly become a major issue in American politics.

Trump Balances Family Event and Political Crisis

While addressing journalists in the Oval Office, Trump said he was making efforts to attend the ceremony but acknowledged that the situation in the Middle East remained a top priority. The president remarked that his son wanted him to be present at the wedding, but ongoing developments involving Iran and other pressing matters had made the decision difficult.

Trump also suggested that whatever choice he made would likely attract criticism. According to him, attending the wedding during a period of international conflict could trigger backlash, while skipping the event might also draw negative media attention. Despite the dilemma, he expressed hope that the couple would have a successful marriage.

Iran Conflict Continues to Shape Political Debate

The president’s comments come at a time when his administration is under increasing scrutiny over the handling of the Iran crisis. The prolonged conflict has reportedly affected Trump’s approval ratings and intensified concerns among voters over rising living costs and economic uncertainty ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Analysts believe the administration is eager to secure diplomatic progress that could ease tensions and improve public sentiment. However, negotiations remain difficult, and the situation has yet to show signs of a clear resolution.

Don Jr Remains Key Figure in Trump Circle

Don Jr continues to play an influential role within the Trump family’s political and business network. He serves as executive vice president of The Trump Organisation and remains one of the most vocal supporters of his father’s conservative MAGA movement.

Often appearing alongside the president at campaign events and public engagements, Don Jr has also sparked speculation about his own political future. Last year, he hinted that a presidential run could be possible 'someday,' though no formal plans have been announced