Donald Trump to run in 2024 US Presidential Elections? Know what the businessman said

Former US President Donald Trump (File photo)

Businessman and media personality Donald Trump, who serves as the 45th President of the United States, was one of the most controversial people to assume the top post in the country, making waves throughout global politics with his policies and statements.

Now, Trump has strongly hinted that he will be taking a run at the post again, suggesting that he would participate in the 2024 US Presidential race. While delivering a fiery speech, the 76-year-old businessman was just a few words short of saying that he would be running for President again.

18 months after leaving the White House, Donald Trump was back in Washington on Tuesday taking the stage at the right-wing America First Policy Institute just hours after the crowd was addressed by his former Vice President, Mike Pence.

As per AFP reports, Donald Trump said during the rally, “I always say I ran the first time and I won, then I ran a second time and I did much better.” He further added, “We may just have to do it again. We have to straighten out our country.”

It is likely that both Mike Pence and Donald Trump will be running for US Presidential posts in 2024, according to media reports. Speaking at Young America's Foundation conference, Pence said Americans must look to the future, not the past, and played down differences with Trump.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump addressed the conservative America First Policy Institute for a total of 90 minutes, echoing most of the topics he touched on during the 2016 Presidential campaign, like illegal immigrants and a rise in crime.

As per AFP, the former president further repeated his false claims that he won the 2020 election and denounced the House committee investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters as the work of "political hacks and thugs."

During his rally, Donald Trump said, “They really want to damage me so I can no longer go back to work for you.”

