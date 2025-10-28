FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Donald Trump to run for third term in White House? US President makes BIG statement, 'have my best numbers ever...'

US President Donald Trump has kept the possibility of running for a third presidential term in 2028 open. He said, 'I would love to do it. I have the best numbers ever.'

ANI

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 07:00 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Donald Trump to run for third term in White House? US President makes BIG statement, 'have my best numbers ever...'
US President Donald Trump has kept the possibility of running for a third presidential term in 2028 open. When asked about former White House strategist Steve Bannon's recent suggestion that he seek an unconstitutional third term, Trump, during his interaction with the media aboard Air Force One, said, "I would love to do it. I have the best numbers ever."

However, he quickly added that he "hasn't really thought about" running again. Trump also hinted at the potential successors to lead the Republican Party after his tenure, naming Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance as top contenders for the 2028 presidential race.

"We have some really good people," Trump said, pointing toward Rubio, "We have great people -- I don't need to get into that. One of them is standing right here," he added.
The President also praised his vice president, JD Vance, "Obviously, JD is great. The vice president is great. I'm not sure anyone would run against those two," Trump said.

As reported by Politico, Bannon, a close ally of the former president, has been among the most vocal advocates for Trump to consider another run, recently claiming on his podcast that "there is a plan" for Trump to seek a third term. However, the US Constitution limits a president to two terms.

Meanwhile, Trump has arrived in Tokyo for the second leg of his Asia trip, following a successful visit to Malaysia, where he participated in the ASEAN Summit.

Before his departure from Kuala Lumpur, Trump waved farewell to Malaysian officials and citizens, marking the conclusion of his 24-hour visit.

Taking to Truth Social, he wrote, "Just leaving Malaysia, a great and very vibrant Country. Signed major Trade and Rare Earth Deals, and yesterday, most importantly, signed the Peace Treaty between Thailand and Cambodia. NO WAR! Millions of lives saved. Such an honor to have gotten this done. Now, off to Japan!!!".

(with ANI Inputs)

