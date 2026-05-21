FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Drishyam 3 X review: Mohanlal’s thriller opens to roaring response, fans call it ‘absolute cinema’

Drishyam 3 X review: Mohanlal’s thriller opens to roaring response

PM To Chair Key Meet Today, Cabinet Reshuffle, Iran War Likely On Agenda

PM To Chair Key Meet Today, Cabinet Reshuffle, Iran War Likely On Agenda

Donald Trump to run for Israel PM? US President claims he has 99% popularity rating, says, 'Netanyahu will do whatever I want'

Donald Trump to run for Israel PM? US President claims he has 99% popularity....

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump to run for Israel PM? US President claims he has 99% popularity rating, says, 'Netanyahu will do whatever I want'

US President Donald Trump has made a big claim that Israel PM Benhjamin Netanyahu can do whatever he wants him to do. Trump also stated that he can run for the Prime Minister post in Israel as he is very popular there.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 21, 2026, 10:06 AM IST

Donald Trump to run for Israel PM? US President claims he has 99% popularity rating, says, 'Netanyahu will do whatever I want'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has made a big claim that Israel PM Benhjamin Netanyahu can do whatever he wants him to do. Trump also stated that he can run for the Prime Minister post in Israel as he is very popular there.

While speaking to reporters, Donald Trump stated that Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu is not treated right in Israel and called him a good man. Trump said, "He'll do whatever I want him to do. He's a very good man. He'll do whatever I want him to do...he's not treated right in Israel, in my opinion."

Adding to this, US President also bragged his  exceptionally high approval ratings in the country. He said, I'm right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Drishyam 3 X review: Mohanlal’s thriller opens to roaring response, fans call it ‘absolute cinema’
Drishyam 3 X review: Mohanlal’s thriller opens to roaring response
Sensex, Nifty extend gains: Will market rally hold ahead of PM's Cabinet meet? Key takeaways for investors
Sensex, Nifty extend gains: Will market rally hold ahead of PM's Cabinet meet? K
Donald Trump to run for Israel PM? US President claims he has 99% popularity rating, says, 'Netanyahu will do whatever I want'
Donald Trump to run for Israel PM? US President claims he has 99% popularity....
Who is Digvijay Singh Chauhan? Khatu Shyam Sevadar alleged of ramming SUV into 3 bikes killing 1 in Pushkar; Alcohol bottles recovered
Who is Digvijay Singh Chauhan? Khatu Shyam Sevadar alleged of fatal crash...
PM Modi to chair ministers' meeting today: Cabinet reshuffle on cards? Key agenda
PM Modi to Chair Ministers' Meeting today: Cabinet reshuffle on cards?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement