Donald Trump to run for Israel PM? US President claims he has 99% popularity rating, says, 'Netanyahu will do whatever I want'

US President Donald Trump has made a big claim that Israel PM Benhjamin Netanyahu can do whatever he wants him to do. Trump also stated that he can run for the Prime Minister post in Israel as he is very popular there.

US President Donald Trump has made a big claim that Israel PM Benhjamin Netanyahu can do whatever he wants him to do. Trump also stated that he can run for the Prime Minister post in Israel as he is very popular there.

While speaking to reporters, Donald Trump stated that Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu is not treated right in Israel and called him a good man. Trump said, "He'll do whatever I want him to do. He's a very good man. He'll do whatever I want him to do...he's not treated right in Israel, in my opinion."

Adding to this, US President also bragged his exceptionally high approval ratings in the country. He said, I'm right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister."