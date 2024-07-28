US Presidential Election 2024: Is Donald Trump replacing JD Vance as running mate? Ex-Clinton adviser says...

Rumors of Trump’s regret over selecting Vance have been swirling, especially after President Joe Biden exited the race and backed Vice President Kamala Harris as the probable Democratic nominee.

Donald Trump, the former US president and the Republican nominee for president, is likely to replace his running mate JD Vance. Paul Beagla, a former White House advisor and chief strategist for Bill Clinton's presidential campaign, claims that following a row of controversies, Donald Trump may reconsider replacing JD Vance. Thoughts have been expressed that Trump may be regretting his choice of the Ohio senator as his running mate in 2024, especially in light of Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the contest and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the front-runner. Paul particularly mentioned Nikki Haley as the candidate who was probably thought to be ideal for the exchange.

In a Fox News interview on Thursday, Trump lauded Vance, calling him "doing a fantastic job" and well-received by the public. However, questions still surround whether Vance may provide a challenge to Republicans in November. During a recent CNN appearance, a former White House advisor made assumptions about Trump's thought process.

Paul claims that Trump may be thinking of having his former UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, take J.D. Vance's place. However, despite a string of divisive remarks made by the Ohio senator in the past that sparked debate online, the former US president has not alluded to any such development and has not once condemned his decision.

Paul noted that Democrats had already demonstrated that it was feasible to switch tickets, and that the former ambassador was vying for the vice presidential position. Paul said during the discussion, "There's a nonzero chance the Republicans take their vice presidential candidate off the ticket." "He hasn't been that good. "He's the first vice presidential nominee from either party to start below in his approval ratings since 1980," he continued, while the panel continued to analyse Haley's most recent interview.