Donald Trump to make trade announcement soon: White House

President Donald Trump will make a trade announcement at 11 am (1500 GMT), the White House said, as anticipation builds that the United States and Mexico are close to an agreement between the two North American Free Trade Agreement nations.

Earlier on Monday Trump wrote in a post on Twitter: "A big deal looking good with Mexico!" Meanwhile, the Mexican economy minister said Mexican and US officials were nearing an agreement.

Mexican and US officials are close to agreeing they have resolved their bilateral issues in the renegotiation of the North American Free Agreement (NAFTA) but a major issue must still be settled, a top Mexican official said on Monday.

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said he still had to conclude a "very important" issue when asked by reporters if Mexico and the United States had reached agreement. He did, however, note that an announcement was "probably on the agenda."

Separately, a Mexican source familiar with the talks said it was "almost certain" there would be an announcement on Monday when asked if the two sides had reached an agreement.