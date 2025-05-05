US President Donald Trump urged that films be produced domestically and announced a 100 percent tariff on all foreign-made movies entering the United States.

US President Donald Trump has announced that any films 'produced in Foreign Lands' will be subject to a 100% tariff. According to the announcement, which was made on Sunday via his Truth Social platform, this measure is a response to what Trump describes as a coordinated attempt by foreign countries to sabotage the US film industry. Though details on how the levy will be applied have not yet been disclosed, Trump said that he has given the US Trade Representative and the US Department of Commerce permission to immediately begin instituting the tariff.

The president said that foreign films constitute 'messaging and propaganda,' framing the international competition in the film industry as a threat to national security.

“This is a concerted effort by other nations and, therefore, a National Security threat,” Trump wrote. “It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!”

Amid growing tensions over trade practices between the US and China, this announcement was made. Following Trump's announcement of tariffs, China lowered the number of American films that were permitted entry into the nation. On April 10, the China Film Administration released a statement denouncing the US government's actions and asserting that the taxes will further reduce the preference for American films among domestic audiences.

“The wrong action of the US government to abuse tariffs on China will inevitably further reduce the domestic audience’s favourability towards American films,” the statement read. “We will follow the market rules, respect the audience’s choice, and moderately reduce the number of American films imported.”

In recent years, domestic films have surpassed Hollywood imports in China, the world's second-largest film market after the US. Major Hollywood studios that are still recuperating from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., Paramount Global, and the Walt Disney Company, could suffer a great lot as a result of the 100% tariff.

Growing trade tensions have already had an effect on the U.S. film industry, and this latest tariff will further increase the strain. This levy may transform the face of international film distribution and film collaborations, which would raise concerns about future cross-border cultural exchanges as Hollywood studios continue to negotiate a more competitive global market.

Trump's supporters believe that his action is essential to protect American jobs and restore competitiveness in the U.S. film industry, while critics contend that it could cut off the United States from international creative markets. The impact of this regulation is yet unknown because there is no precise timeframe or information regarding enforcement.