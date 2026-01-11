FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump to get Nobel Peace Prize? Nobel Committee issues BIG statement on María Corina Machado offer, says 'It's not...'

The Norwegian Nobel Institute has clarified that María Corina Machado cannot give or share her Nobel Peace Prize with Donald Trump. Machado had dedicated the award to Trump and the Venezuelan people, praising his role in Maduro’s capture, but the prize rules make such a transfer impossible.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 09:16 AM IST

The organisation responsible for the Nobel Peace Prize has firmly dismissed suggestions that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado could hand her award to former US President Donald Trump. In a brief statement on Friday, the Norwegian Nobel Institute reiterated that once a Nobel Peace Prize is conferred, it cannot be cancelled, transferred, shared, or revoked under any circumstances. 'The decision is final and stands for all time,' the institute said, citing rules governing the prize’s permanence.

Machado’s Controversial Offer

The clarification follows remarks by Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her leadership in Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement, that she would like to give or share the honour with Trump. Machado made the comments during an interview on Fox News earlier this week, saying that she believed the award belonged to the Venezuelan people and that she would be eager to bestow it on Trump as a gesture of gratitude for his role in the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by US forces. Maduro now faces drug trafficking charges in New York.

'I certainly would love to be able to personally tell him that we believe the Venezuelan people … want to give it to him and share it with him,' Machado said in the interview. She described Trump’s actions as historic and a significant move toward democratic change in her country.

Trump’s Reaction and Political Context

Trump, who has long openly expressed his desire to receive a Nobel Peace Prize, reacted to Machado’s comments by saying it would be a 'great honour' to accept the award if offered. He has previously campaigned publicly for the prize since returning to office, highlighting what he describes as major foreign policy successes.

However, on issues of governing Venezuela following Maduro’s capture, Trump has backed Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s former vice president, who now serves as acting president rather than Machado. He described Machado as a very nice woman, but suggested she lacked sufficient domestic support to lead Venezuela.

Nobel Rules and Machado’s Visit Plans

The Nobel Institute’s statement underscores that laureates cannot alter the official status of their prize once awarded, making Machado’s suggestion legally and procedurally impossible. The institute also noted it typically does not comment on what laureates say or plan after receiving the award.

Machado has announced plans to visit Washington next week, where the topic of the Peace Prize and her meeting with Trump is expected to attract attention. A representative for Machado has not yet responded to requests for comment.

