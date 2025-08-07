Twitter
Apple's Tim Cook signs major deal with Donald Trump, set to invest USD 600 billion in US to...

Trump's demand that Apple start producing iPhones in the United States is not fully met by the statement, which focuses on growing Apple's supply chain and advanced manufacturing presence in the country.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 09:53 AM IST

Apple's Tim Cook signs major deal with Donald Trump, set to invest USD 600 billion in US to...

To increase the company's domestic investment commitment and possibly avoid future iPhone levies, President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Apple would invest an additional $100 billion in the US.

With this new commitment, Apple has now committed $600 billion in U.S. investments. The corporation said earlier this year that it would hire 20,000 people nationwide and invest $500 billion over the next four years.

Trump's demand that Apple start producing iPhones in the United States is not fully met by the statement, which focuses on growing Apple's supply chain and advanced manufacturing presence in the country.

"Companies like Apple, they're coming home. They're all coming home," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, after Apple CEO Tim Cook gave him a 24-karat gold base U.S.-made souvenir.

"This is a significant step toward the ultimate goal of ensuring that iPhones sold in America also are made in America," Trump added.

In response to a question on whether Apple may eventually manufacture whole iPhones in the United States, Cook stated that while many parts, including semiconductors, glass, and Face ID modules, are already produced locally, final assembly will continue to take place "for a while" abroad.

In a sharp reversal of his administration's previous policy of exempting computers, smartphones, and other electronics from rounds of taxes on Chinese imports, Trump threatened Apple in May with a 25% tariff on goods made abroad.  Apple lost $800 million in the June quarter as a result of Trump's attempt to use tariffs to change international trade.

"Today is a good step in the right direction for Apple, and it helps get on Trump's good side after what appears to be a tension-filled few months in the eyes of the Street between the White House and Apple," said Daniel Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities.

