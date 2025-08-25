Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump threatens to send troops into Baltimore after New York and Chicago: 'If Wes Moore needs help like...'

Ahead of the 2026 midterms, Donald Trump's comments reflect his 'law and order' stance. Like in Baltimore, the US president has made similar threats regarding other Democrat-led cities like New York and Chicago.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 07:31 AM IST

Donald Trump threatens to send troops into Baltimore after New York and Chicago: 'If Wes Moore needs help like...'
As part of US President Donald Trump's efforts to expand anti-crime and immigration crackdown, the administration has been planning for weeks to deploy the National Guard to Chicago, CNN reported, citing officials. It remains unclear how many troops may be sent to Chicago or when such deployments could begin. In the latest development, Trump threatened to deploy federal troops to Baltimore, criticising Maryland Governor Wes Moore's handling of crime in the city. 

Trump threatens Baltimore after Chicago, New York

This comes after Moore invited Trump to join him on a "safety walk" in Baltimore to discuss public safety. "Wes Moore's record on Crime is a very bad one, unless he fudges his figures on crime like many of the other Blue States are doing. But if Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in LA, I will send in the troops, which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime," Trump wrote in the post on his Truth Social Platform.

Trump's comments reflect his "law and order" stance ahead of the 2026 midterms. He has made similar threats regarding other Democrat-led cities like New York and Chicago. 


Trump to send troops into Chicago: How Mayor react?

Trump appeared to signal the plans during an Oval Office statement on Friday, saying, "I think Chicago will be our next, and then we'll help with New York."Democrat Mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson said the city has not been contacted by the White House regarding any potential deployment or increased federal law enforcement presence, calling such a move "uncalled for" and "unlawful."

Also read: 'Sooner the better', Nikki Haley calls on India to take Trump’s view on Russian oil 'seriously'

"There are many things the federal government could do to help us reduce crime and violence in Chicago, but sending in the military is not one of them," Johnson said.CNN, citing MSNBC, reported that the mayor has vowed to take legal action if Trump sends troops into the city, adding that "the people of this city are accustomed to rising up against tyranny."Johnson further warned, "What he is proposing at this point would be the most flagrant violation of our Constitution in the 21st century. The city of Chicago does not need a military occupation. That's not what we need. In fact, we've been very clear about what we need. We need to invest in people to ensure that we can build safe and affordable communities."

The White House, when approached for comment on Saturday, referred CNN to the president's Oval Office remarks, noting that Trump had not communicated with Mayor Johnson about any concrete steps toward a federal crackdown in Chicago.

Trump's plan on law and order

The plan reflects the Trump administration's recent efforts to use military forces for domestic law enforcement and immigration actions. In June, Trump invoked Title 10 of the US Code to deploy approximately 700 active-duty Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles despite objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom. Title 10 allows the president to deploy the National Guard to repel invasion, suppress rebellion, or execute federal laws, meaning the forces report directly to the president rather than the governor.

(With inputs from ANI)

