Donald Trump THREATENS to bomb Moscow, Beijing in leaked audio recordings, says, 'I have...'

Donald Trump's claims also come amid his endeavours to position himself as the "peacemaker" as he repeatedly took credit for brokering a ceasefire between India-Pakistan as well as resolving the Congo-Rwanda conflict.

A new audio recording of US President Donald Trump has gone viral, allegedly capturing him threatening to bomb Moscow and Beijing, reported The Financial Express. The clip, shared by CNN, is reportedly from private fundraisers held in New York and Florida in 2024, said the report.

In the recording, Trump can be heard saying that he issued stern warnings to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their respective conflicts with Ukraine and Taiwan. The US President was heard warning his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin against invading Ukraine.

"With Putin, I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb Moscow. I have no choice,’” Trump can be heard saying. He also shed light on a similar conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, claiming he warned him that any move on Taiwan would result in "Beijing being bombed."

Donald Trump further claimed in the audio recording that both leaders were "shocked" by his threat but believed him "10 per cent". "In fact, 5 per cent would have been OK too,” he can be heard saying.

Changing tune on Putin

Interestingly, the audio recordings surface amid Trump's changing tune on Russian president Putin over the ongoing war with Ukraine. "He’s killing too many people, so we’re sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine and I’ve approved it", Trump stated. Donald Trump's claims also come amid his endeavours to position himself as the "peacemaker" as he repeatedly took credit for brokering a ceasefire between India-Pakistan as well as resolving the Congo-Rwanda conflict.

While his claims remain largely unverified, they fall in line with his broader narrative of being a peacekeeping force on the global stage.