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Donald Trump threatens Iran with 'higher level' bombing if Tehran does not open Strait of Hormuz, details here

The warning came a day after Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a White House press briefing that Operation Epic Fury had ended.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 06, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

Donald Trump threatens Iran with 'higher level' bombing if Tehran does not open Strait of Hormuz, details here
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Iran would face renewed bombing if it doesn’t accept the proposed terms.  

“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran." Trump said in a social media post.

The US president futher added, "If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The warning came a day after Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a White House press briefing that Operation Epic Fury had ended. “The Operation Epic Fury is concluded. We achieved the objectives of that operation. I’m not going ​to, you know – we’re not cheering for an additional situation to occur. We would prefer the path of peace. What the president would prefer is a deal," Rubio said.

According to Reuters, he said the new mission to open the Strait of Hormuz, dubbed Project Freedom, is smaller and different from the original combat strategy. He described it as defensive, adding that the United States won’t engage militarily “unless we’re shot at.”

Under 24 hours after starting Project Freedom, the US-led military-backed operation to escort trapped commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump suddenly halted it, saying the pause was meant to allow room for talks with Iran.

Soon after the operation launched, Iran carried out drone strikes on targets in the United Arab Emirates, including a key oil storage site. Oman also reported attacks near the UAE border, and a South Korean ship was reportedly struck.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi publicly condemned the operation.  On X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, “Project Freedom is Project Deadlock. Events in Hormuz make clear that there’s no military solution to a political crisis."

 

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