Donald Trump thought his supporters would think it's cool he 'slept with a porn star': Former lawyer Cohen

Headlines

ODI World Cup 2023: Whopping price of LED stumps will stun you; cost more than a 10 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Watch: Rajinikanth offers prayers at Badrinath temple after Jailer's massive success, video goes viral

'What a bowl': Internet applauds cop's exceptional bowling skills in viral video, watch

Independence Day 2023: Red Fort parade tickets now available for August 15; Check price and how to book tickets

Kind-hearted woman's gesture on Hyderabad metro brings joy to fellow passenger's day, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ODI World Cup 2023: Whopping price of LED stumps will stun you; cost more than a 10 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Watch: Rajinikanth offers prayers at Badrinath temple after Jailer's massive success, video goes viral

'What a bowl': Internet applauds cop's exceptional bowling skills in viral video, watch

Top 10 films with highest footfalls in India in first half of 2023

Ahead of Chaleya, 10 romantic songs of Shah Rukh Khan that prove he is ‘king of romance'

10 tips to build stamina in women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Watch: Rajinikanth offers prayers at Badrinath temple after Jailer's massive success, video goes viral

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar shares his disappointment on film receiving A certificate, says 'pehle adult movie hai jo...'

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

HomeWorld

World

Donald Trump thought his supporters would think it's cool he 'slept with a porn star': Former lawyer Cohen

US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has made damning allegations about the President in the new book, 'Disloyal: A Memoir', written during his jail term for financial violations during the Trump campaign.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 09, 2020, 07:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen has made damning allegations about the President in the new book, 'Disloyal: A Memoir', written during his jail term for financial violations during the Trump campaign. 

The book says that Trump thought his supporters would think it's cool he 'slept with a porn star' referring to adult-film star Stormy Daniels, and commented on how 'hot' Michael Cohen's then 15-year-old daughter was. 

Cohen also writes of Trump leering at Cohen's then-15-year-old daughter Samantha at Trump's New Jersey golf club in 2012. He is said to have inadvertently commented to Cohen on his daughter: 'Look at that piece of a***. I would love some of that.' Cohen writes that when he told Trump that it was his daughter, Trump replied: 'When did she get so hot?' 

Cohen also describes the very-married Trump ogled at contestants at his Miss Universe pageant and boasted he could 'have all of them' if he wanted. He also claimed to have seen Trump corner and forcibly kiss women at his office.

According to the book, Trump made crude, disparaging remarks about South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning former leader Nelson Mandela. Cohen wrote that after Mandela's death in 2013, Trump said: "Mandela f---ed the whole country up. Now it's a s---hole. F--- Mandela. He was no leader."

The book also mentions that Trump once said: "I will never get the Hispanic vote. Like the blacks, they're too stupid to vote for Trump. They're not my people."

Cohen also alleges in the book that Trump is "guilty of the same crimes" that landed him (Cohen) in prison, and calls his former boss "a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a conman". He said he had the mentality of a "mob boss".

The report about Trump's comments could also impact the US presidential election in November in which Trump is seeking a second term in office. However, the White House says Cohen is lying. "Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement at the weekend. "He has lost all credibility, and it's unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies."

(With agency inputs)

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

This 45-year old millionaire's diet plan includes 110 pills, spends Rs 16.4 crore per year

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar shares his disappointment on film receiving A certificate, says 'pehle adult movie hai jo...'

Viral video: Desi woman's irresistible dance with foreigner and her little one melts hearts, watch

This self-made man with Rs 22400 crore wealth will compete with Mukesh Ambani's Rs 1,66,000 crore firm

Independence Day 2023: Patrolling, checking of vehicles in Delhi ahead of 15th August celebrations

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE