Donald Trump targets student visa rules: How will it impact Indian students in US?

The Trump administration seeks to put a fixed limit on US student visas, shifting from the current 'duration of status' in a move to revamp its immigration policy. Know how it will affect international students.

In a significant move to revamp its immigration policy, the Donald Trump administration is planning to enforce a rigid expiration date on student visas, limiting their stay to a specific timeframe. The proposed rule will shift from the current 'duration of status' to fixed-term F-1 and J-1 visas for international students. The new move will potentially affect thousands of international students, including over 4.2 lakh Indians.

US Student Visa rules: What is changing for F-1 and J-1 holders?

Currently, the US allows international students to stay as long as they remain registered in their course. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is eyeing imposing strict time limits. With the proposed rule, students will have a fixed period of stay, irrespective of the duration of the program. The students will need to apply for extensions if their program exceeds that timeframe.

The White House has reviewed the proposed rule, and it will soon be open for public comment.



How will the US Student Visa rule change impact Indian students' education plans?

If the US student visa rules change may introduce uncertainty for students pursuing multi-year degrees or long-term research. The students will be compelled to renew their visas in the middle of their studies, adding an administrative burden and potential disruption to their education in the US.

With over 4.2 lakh Indians enrolled in US universities as of 2024, the fixed-term visa could interrupt studies if a course extends beyond the visa’s limit. The students will have to apply for an extension of status, and the process might be tedious and entail extra legal and government costs. Students with long-term research endeavours, especially with STEM programs that need prolonged study periods.



The Indian students will have to monitor official US consulate and university communications closely. They would need to budget extra time and fees for mid-programme renewals. They might face unnecessary bureaucracy, processing delays, gaps in lawful status, and interruptions to work authorisation.

Meanwhile, the proposal is likely to be published in the Federal Register soon with a 30-60 day public comment period. The DHS may revise the draft considering the feedback before releasing a final rule, which would undergo a second review before implementation.