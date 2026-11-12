Donald Trump Targeted? One killed, four injured in shooting near White House

1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at VIDA Fitness gym in Logan Circle, 1 mile from White House. Gunman barricaded on 7th floor, found dead by DC police.

One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting early Thursday at VIDA Fitness in Washington DC's Logan Circle neighborhood, about one mile north of the White House. The gunman was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to DC Metropolitan Police, the shooting was reported around 8 am in the 1500 block of 15th Street Northwest. Officers were on scene within 30 seconds of the first call.

Eyewitness: Man Shot In Neck At Gym

Witness James Spellman said he was inside the gym with about 50 people when gunshots rang out.

"Within seconds there was a man who fell to the ground, and a pool of blood came out," he said. "One gym member rushed to help him. He was instantly dead. He had been shot in the neck."

Spellman said he heard about two shots fired inside the gym and about five or six fired outside as members ran out.

Gunman Barricaded on 7th Floor, Found Dead

After firing inside the gym, the gunman left the area and barricaded himself in a seventh-floor apartment in the same building that houses VIDA Fitness, police said.

Law enforcement SWAT teams responded to the high floor. After negotiating for nearly an hour, officers heard a single gunshot. Interim Police Chief Jeff Carroll said the suspect was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the suspect was a member of the gym and used a handgun. The motive remains under investigation.

Massive Police Response Near White House

Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the 1500 block of 15th Street, which includes VIDA Fitness, St Luke's Episcopal Church, and is around the corner from a Whole Foods supermarket. Schools near the scene were placed on lockdown.

The ATF, FBI Washington Field Office, and National Guard assisted in the response.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the White House was kept informed, with no change in security posture at the executive mansion during the incident.