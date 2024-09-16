Twitter
R Ashwin names 'most valuable Indian cricketer' at present; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

Meet woman, who studied at bus stand, railway station, cracked NEET exam in third attempt with AIR...

Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools closed in Delhi, Telangana today, Maharashtra re-scheduled holiday on...

Meet doctor who left medical practice to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her rank was…

Donald Trump targeted in apparent assassination attempt at golf course, FBI says...

Soon after the news of the incident broke out, Trump assured supporters that he was safe

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

Donald Trump targeted in apparent assassination attempt at golf course, FBI says...
Following gunfire near his golf club in West Palm Beach earlier in the day, former President Donald Trump was declared 'safe' by his campaign, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on Sunday that it "is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination," CNN reported.

The former president was the target of an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, two months before the afternoon incident at Trump International Golf Club in Florida, which raised questions about the US Secret Service.

During a Sunday press conference, West Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated that the Secret Service had fired rounds around 1:30 pm ET.

According to Bradshaw, a Secret Service agent 'engaged' with the individual after spotting a rifle barrel. According to an official, the individual, who was subsequently placed under arrest, was 300-500 yards away from Trump, according to CNN.

"We are able to catch a witness that came to us and said, 'Hey, I saw the guy running out of the bushes, he jumped into a black Nissan, and I took a picture of the vehicle and the tag,' which was great," Bradshaw said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office took custody of the person.

Soon after the news of the incident broke out, Trump assured supporters that he was safe.

"There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!" Trump wrote in a fundraising email .

Moreover, Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, wrote on X later Sunday that the Republican presidential candidate is in "good spirits."

"I'm glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits," Vance said.

Following the shooting incident near his Florida Golf Course on Sunday, former US President Donald Trump said that he is absolutely "safe and well".

In a fundraising email, Trump wrote, "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!"

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me," he said in the email.

The former president was playing golf at West Palm Beach's Trump International Golf Club. As per a reliable source, the course was immediately secured following gunshots in the vicinity.

Soon after the incident took place, Trump ally Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. of South Carolina spoke with him, and said that he is "good spirits."

"Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I've ever known. He's in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country," Graham wrote on X.

Prior to this, the most recent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump took place at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage.

Following the attack on Trump, the Secret Service agents surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him off the stage, with blood visible across his face. Donald Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his ear.

One of the rally attendees was killed, while two more were critically injured. The gunman was also killed by US secret service agents.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

