Donald Trump targeted at White House shooting? Suspect identified, first PIC emerges

Roughly an hour after the evacuation, US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that a “shooter had been apprehended,” while law enforcement was still examining the situation.

The initial photograph of the alleged gunman has emerged while a massive security deployment covered the location where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were escorted out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner after a gunfire scare on Saturday night.

Washington’s venue was surrounded by police vehicles and ambulances as security teams cordoned off the zone and started sweeping operations following the incident.

Roughly an hour after the evacuation, Trump posted on Truth Social that a “shooter had been apprehended,” while law enforcement was still examining the situation.

Who is the alleged shooter?

The first image of the individual suspected of causing a security scare at the venue for the White House Correspondents' Dinner has become available, providing an initial glimpse of the man who was at the heart of this unusual event. This photograph, which has since been shared on Truth Social by Trump, captures the suspect shortly after his apprehension amidst the disarray at the hotel where the event was held.

After the image surfaced, authorities confirmed the suspect's identity as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old resident of Torrance, California. Officials are actively working to reconstruct the timeline of events that culminated in the shooting scare, an incident that stands out as one of the most significant security lapses in the history of this particular event.

First image circulating of the suspected shooter in custody following the rapid Secret Service response at the Washington Hilton pic.twitter.com/hpTI1zXeEb — Global Alert Report (@AlertReportHQ) April 26, 2026

What exactly happened?

Meanwhile, According to AL Jazeera, the evacuation took place shortly after 8:30 PM, local time, after loud sounds were reported from the lobby area.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries to the President or other top government officials in attendance.

Outside the hotel, DC Metropolitan Police and federal agents established a wide perimeter, ordering tuxedoed guests and curious bystanders to "stand back" and seek cover as the hotel was placed on total lockdown.

Attendees were seen exiting the White House Correspondents' Dinner venue after shots were reportedly fired at the event. In a video shared by Fox News on X, police instructed people near the hotel to move back as security teams responded to the incident, and access to the premises was restricted.

Hundreds of journalists and celebrities were seen ducking under tables and barricading doors.The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner brings together journalists, government officials, and public figures. The event was underway when the incident occurred.