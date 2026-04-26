Donald Trump targeted again? Gunshots reported near White House dinner, details here

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WORLD
A security scare disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after suspected gunfire prompted a swift evacuation of Donald Trump.
A sudden security scare interrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., after reports of gunfire caused alarm among attendees. The high-profile event, attended by Donald Trump and other notable figures, was briefly thrown into chaos as security personnel moved swiftly to manage the situation.
Witnesses reported hearing loud noises during the event, believed to be gunfire, which immediately triggered a strong response from the Secret Service and local law enforcement. Within moments, officials secured the area and evacuated the President and First Lady Melania Trump to safety. The quick and coordinated response helped prevent panic from escalating further.
Providing an update on social media, Trump praised the efforts of the security teams, saying, “Quite an evening in DC Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely.” He also confirmed that the suspect had been detained, adding, “The shooter has been apprehended.”
Despite the disruption, President Trump signalled that he was open to continuing the event. He stated that he had recommended allowing the evening to proceed, but clarified that the final call would be made by authorities. “They will make a decision shortly,” he said, indicating that officials were assessing the situation before moving forward.
His remarks reflected an attempt to maintain composure and stability following the incident, even as uncertainty lingered around the event’s continuation.
The unexpected scare significantly altered the tone of the evening. The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, usually marked by light-hearted exchanges and speeches, became tense as safety concerns took center stage. Acknowledging the disruption, Trump noted, “Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.”
While discussions continued over whether to resume the event, it was clear that the incident had already left a lasting impact. The episode highlights the importance of robust security measures at major public gatherings and the challenges of ensuring safety even in tightly controlled environments.