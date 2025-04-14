This comes after confusion around a recent announcement from US Customs and Border Protection, which said that electronics like smartphones and computers would be exempt from new tariffs.

US President Donald Trump has clarified that no country will be excused for what he calls “unfair trade practices,” especially not China. This comes after confusion around a recent announcement from US Customs and Border Protection, which said that electronics like smartphones and computers would be exempt from new tariffs.

However, Trump denied this claim in a post on Truth Social, stating that “NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook’ for the unfair Trade Balances and Non-Monetary Tariff Barriers”. He emphasised that China, in particular, treats the US the worst and would not receive any special treatment.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller also posted on social media, saying the products mentioned are still under the 20% tariff originally announced on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China. These tariffs were introduced as part of a response to what Trump called an “illicit drug crisis.”

Trump confirmed that there was no new exemption on Friday and said that electronic products will still be taxed under the existing 20% “Fentanyl Tariffs.” He explained that the products were simply moved to a different tariff category, not removed from the list.

He also hinted at future actions, saying the US is looking into semiconductors and the entire electronics supply chain in upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations. Trump stressed the need to manufacture more products within the US and to avoid relying on other countries, especially “hostile trading nations like China.”

In a strong statement, Trump said the era of being taken advantage of in trade is over. He promised a new “Golden Age of America,” with tax and regulation cuts that he claimed have already passed in Congress. According to him, this will create better-paying jobs and strengthen the US economy.